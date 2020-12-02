Quantcast
Swalwell fires back at GOP Rep who wants to challenge Electoral College: ‘So the election you won was fraudulent?’

21 mins ago

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) says he plans to challenge the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election when Congress certifies Joe Biden’s victory on January 6, accusing Biden of being “the largest beneficiary of illegally cast votes in the history of the United States.”

But in a tweet this Tuesday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) questioned the logic of Brooks’ plan.

“The House determines its own membership,” Swalwell wrote. “Should we swear-in @RepMoBrooks if thinks the election he also was voted in on was fraudulent?”


States with few coronavirus restrictions are spreading the virus beyond their borders

18 mins ago

December 2, 2020

For months after Washington state imposed one of the earliest and strictest COVID-19 lockdowns in March, Jim Gilliard didn’t stray far from his modular home near Waitts Lake, 45 miles north of Spokane.

The retiree was at high risk from the coronavirus, both because of his age, 70, and his medical condition. Several years ago, he had a defibrillator implanted. So he mainly ventured out during the pandemic to shop for food.

There wasn’t much else to do anyway. Gatherings in his county were limited to no more than 10 people, there was a mask mandate, movie theaters were closed and many nightclubs and concert venues were shuttered because of a state ban on all live entertainment, indoors and out.

Ted Cruz calls on the Supreme Court to hear Trump’s election challenge after Barr says no evidence of widespread fraud

26 mins ago

December 2, 2020

On the same day that U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, nine Texas Republicans in Congress signed a letter chastising Barr for a "shocking lack of action" in response to unproven allegations that fraud occurred.

"We appreciate an Attorney General who reveres the Constitution, who understands the rule of law and is able to skillfully and forcefully convey these ideals. What the American people need in this moment, however, is bold and courageous action," they wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 