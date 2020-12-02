Swalwell fires back at GOP Rep who wants to challenge Electoral College: ‘So the election you won was fraudulent?’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) says he plans to challenge the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election when Congress certifies Joe Biden’s victory on January 6, accusing Biden of being “the largest beneficiary of illegally cast votes in the history of the United States.”

But in a tweet this Tuesday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) questioned the logic of Brooks’ plan.

“The House determines its own membership,” Swalwell wrote. “Should we swear-in @RepMoBrooks if thinks the election he also was voted in on was fraudulent?”