Ted Cruz mocked for taking Trump’s ‘clownish argument’ to the Supreme Court on CNN

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood ridiculed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday for agreeing to represent President Donald Trump in a prospective Supreme Court argument in favor of overturning the 2020 election.
After playing a video from 2016 of Cruz calling Trump a “pathological liar” who is “utterly amoral,” Harwood explained that the Texas senator knows that the president’s lawsuit is unlikely to succeed, but is still willing to argue for it in front of the Supreme Court to suit his own political ambitions.
“He still has the same ambition that he had in 2016,” said Harwood. “And so what he’s decided to do, like much of the rest of the party, is accommodate Donald Trump, go along with him to the point that this president — who insulted his wife, said blasphemous, ridiculous things about his father and JFK’s assassination — he’s saying he’s going to take up this argument.”
Harwood also points to Cruz conducting a similar kamikaze mission back in 2013, when he led a government shutdown in an effort to get former President Barack Obama to repeal his own health care law.
“It is a clownish argument, it’s a cynical argument, Ted Cruz is a smart guy, he understands that,” Harwood said. “But for the purpose of his ambition, he’s going to do it. And what it underscores is, anybody who actually believes the clownish claims in that suit, there’s something wrong with them.”
In a 45-page ruling on Powell's lawsuit in Wisconsin, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper reminded Powell that federal judges do not appoint the President of the United States, according to Law & Crime.
"Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country," Pepper wrote. "One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the 'why.' But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks."
A Michigan supporter of President Donald Trump got a big shock recently when he appeared on a list of allegedly "dead" people who supported President-elect Joe Biden.
Bridge Michigan reports that the trouble started when conservative activist Meshawn Maddock posted a list of allegedly "dead" voters from Wayne County that she claimed proved the election was stolen from Trump.
However, Maddock's claims quickly fell apart when some of the "dead" Biden voters showed up in the replies to the since-deleted post to state they are very much alive.
Two FBI agents paid a visit to an investor who criticized a Republican donor on social media on the recommendation of a GOP Senate staffer.
Senate staffer Charles Spry, who was working at the time for Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and now works for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), sent the FBI a dossier in 2017 about investor Marc Cohodes, who criticized health care executive Parker "Pete" Petit, reported NBC News.
"Congressional offices regularly maintain contact with related federal agencies on behalf of their constituents to ensure their cases are being handled in a timely and competent manner," said Nadgey Louis-Charles, a spokeswoman for Loeffler. "They do not request any specific outcome for these cases."