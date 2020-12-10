Ted Cruz mocked for taking Trump’s ‘clownish argument’ to the Supreme Court on CNN

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood ridiculed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday for agreeing to represent President Donald Trump in a prospective Supreme Court argument in favor of overturning the 2020 election.

After playing a video from 2016 of Cruz calling Trump a “pathological liar” who is “utterly amoral,” Harwood explained that the Texas senator knows that the president’s lawsuit is unlikely to succeed, but is still willing to argue for it in front of the Supreme Court to suit his own political ambitions.

“He still has the same ambition that he had in 2016,” said Harwood. “And so what he’s decided to do, like much of the rest of the party, is accommodate Donald Trump, go along with him to the point that this president — who insulted his wife, said blasphemous, ridiculous things about his father and JFK’s assassination — he’s saying he’s going to take up this argument.”

Harwood also points to Cruz conducting a similar kamikaze mission back in 2013, when he led a government shutdown in an effort to get former President Barack Obama to repeal his own health care law.

“It is a clownish argument, it’s a cynical argument, Ted Cruz is a smart guy, he understands that,” Harwood said. “But for the purpose of his ambition, he’s going to do it. And what it underscores is, anybody who actually believes the clownish claims in that suit, there’s something wrong with them.”

Watch the video below.