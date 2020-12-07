Quantcast
Ted Cruz volunteers to argue overturning the election before the US Supreme Court

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate (screengrab).

On Fox New Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) volunteered to give oral arguments for a case seeking to overturn the result of the election in Pennsylvania if the Supreme Court agrees to hear the matter.

“As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution,” said Cruz in a statement to Fox. “I believe the Supreme Court has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution.”

There is no indication yet whether the Supreme Court intends to consider the case, although Justice Samuel Alito has ordered Pennsylvania officials to respond to the Trump campaign’s arguments.


