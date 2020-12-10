Texas AG hit by FBI subpoena as he tries to overturn the 2020 presidential election: report

On Thursday, Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman confirmed that FBI agents have served Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with a federal subpoena as part of their criminal investigation into allegations he accepted bribes and abused his office.

NEW: FBI agents delivered at least one federal subpoena to the Texas Attorney General’s office Wednesday for information in an ongoing investigation involving AG Ken Paxton, three sources confirm, indicating the seriousness with which they are taking allegations against Paxton. pic.twitter.com/hn77HfcDwj — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 10, 2020

Paxton is the lead attorney general in the lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — a challenge backed by outgoing President Donald Trump and 106 House Republicans.

The allegations center on official acts Paxton is said to have performed on behalf of a Texas real estate developer who donated $25,000 to his election campaign. Eight sources in Paxton’s office have come forward alleging misconduct, most of whom were subsequently fired or resigned in a suspected campaign of retaliation.