Texas contests election results in four battleground states in unusual last-minute lawsuit
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House to President-elect Joe Biden.
In the suit, he claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states violated federal law, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the states from voting in the Electoral College.
The last-minute bid, which legal experts have already characterized as a longshot, comes alongside dozens of similar attempts by President Donald Trump and his political allies. The majority of those lawsuits have already failed.
There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, officials in most states and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr have said. Biden won in all four states where Paxton is challenging the results.
In a filing to the high court Tuesday, Paxton claims the four battleground states broke the law by instituting pandemic-related changes to election policies, whether “through executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity.”
Paxton claimed that these changes allowed for voter fraud to occur — a conclusion experts and election officials have rejected — and said the court should push back a Dec. 14 deadline by which states must appoint their presidential electors.
“That deadline, however, should not cement a potentially illegitimate election result in the middle of this storm,” attorneys for Texas wrote.
Officials in Georgia — where Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state’s election results again Monday after a recount — were quick to dismiss Paxton’s allegations, as were leaders in the other three states named in the lawsuit.
“The allegations in the lawsuit are false and irresponsible,” Georgia’s deputy secretary of state, Jordan Fuchs, said in a statement Tuesday. “Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to. That’s because it didn’t happen.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel dismissed Paxton’s suit as “a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading.”
“Mr. Paxton’s actions are beneath the dignity of the office of Attorney General and the people of the great state of Texas,” she said.
Paxton and Trump are political allies whose interests often line up in court, as with Texas’ challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Paxton, in public appearances, often characterizes their relationship as a friendly one, sharing the story of the time the president called while Paxton was in the shower.
Paxton, who has been under indictment since 2015 for felony securities fraud charges, is facing fresh criminal allegations from eight of his top deputies, who said they believe he broke the law by using the agency to do favors for a political donor. The FBI is investigating Paxton over those claims, according to the Associated Press. Paxton has denied wrongdoing.
Notably, Paxton himself is listed as the agency’s lead attorney on the case — a highly unusual role for the state official, who rarely plays a hands-on role even in the state’s major cases. Paxton’s new chief deputy, Brent Webster, signed onto the filing, but conspicuously absent is the agency’s top lawyer for appellate work, Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins, who typically argues the state’s cases before the Supreme Court and did so as recently as last month. None of Hawkins’ deputies is listed as contributing to the case, nor are any of the agency’s hundreds of other attorneys.
The agency instead appears to have hired an outside attorney, Lawrence Joseph, to contribute to the case.
The agency did not answer questions about its staffing choices for the lawsuit, nor did Hawkins himself.
Gov. Greg Abbott, a former Texas attorney general, did not return a request for comment on the lawsuit.
2020 Election
GOP senator unloads on Trump’s ‘completely unacceptable’ pressure campaign to overturn election
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) is coming out swinging amid reports that President Donald Trump is calling Pennsylvania state lawmakers and pressuring them to help him overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey called on Trump to stop his pressure campaign aimed at getting state legislatures to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in their states.
"It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states," Toomey said.
2020 Election
‘Ramifications of reckless behavior’: CNN’s John King slams Jenna Ellis on news she tested positive for coronavirus
Trump campaign and personal attorney Jenna Ellis is the latest in the president's orbit – one of literally more than 50 – to test positive for coronavirus. As the news broke, CNN's John King chastised the attorney, who has been seen repeatedly without a mask.
Ellis informed the White House, Axios notes, "stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday."
On CNN, anchor John King reported the news, commenting her contracting the virus was simply, "ramifications of reckless behavior."
2020 Election
Turkish journalist issues a dire warning about Trump’s ongoing power grab
Zeynep Tufekci, a Turkish journalist who now lives in the United States and teaches at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has been warning that President Donald Trump's authoritarianism should not be taken lightly. Tufekci revisits that subject in article published in The Atlantic on December 7, stressing that whether or not Trump's attempt to overthrow the United States' 2020 election results is successful, Americans should be worried that he is even trying it in the first place.