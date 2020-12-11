Quantcast
Connect with us

The case of the missing president

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (Jim Watson:AFP)

Chaos and division are two words that clearly sum up President Donald Trump’s reckless presence currently taking a toll on the United States. From the coronavirus continuing its accelerated spread in states across the country to the seeds of division Trump has sown throughout Congress and the Republican Party, his impact has left stains in many critical areas of government which has led to setbacks for the American public.

ADVERTISEMENT

An editorial published by NBC News highlights the problems that stem from Trump’s leadership or lack thereof. Although Trump is still in office, the chaos and division looming over the country serve as proof that there is still no leader actively working to reach resolutions to any problems.

The publication offers a grim breakdown of the coronavirus pandemic’s statistics noting that more than 15.5 million COVID cases have been reported across the United States since the beginning of the pandemic.

As hospitals nationwide are on the brink of capacity, the country’s COVID-related death toll is also continuing to rise, approaching 300,000. However, Trump has not uttered a word about the uptick in COVID cases. Instead, he has only opted to bully public health officials and pharmaceutical companies into expediting the vaccine — something he believes he can take credit for.

In the midst of the pandemic, Trump has only trained his focus on the post-election legal war he has created which has not only deepened the divide between both chambers of Congress but also between members of the Republican Party.

Although President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election more than one month ago, more than 200 Republicans are continuing to support Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud with no substantial proof. In fact, the publication reports that a total of 106 Republican members of the House have even expressed support for the Texas lawsuit filed against four battleground states Trump lost during the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Trump’s attempt to normalize polarization and chaos, the outcome all leads back to one origin: Trump’s lacking leadership. As of Friday, Dec. 11, no stimulus agreement has been reached, coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise at alarming rates, and Trump is still fighting to overturn the election despite the fact that he and his allies have lost more than 50 cases in court.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘I’m very frightened about the future’: Nobel winner worries Trump’s ‘cult of personality’ isn’t going away

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said the rise of Donald Trump's "cult of personality" has its roots dating back to former President Ronald Reagan and he sees no evidence that it won't continue long after the current president leaves office on January 20th.

According to the New York Times columnist, that makes him frightened about what the future of the country holds.

As he wrote in his first tweet -- one of eight which can be  seen below -- "The GOP spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a deadly pandemic; now it's rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. How did we get to this point? One step at a time, of course. But I'd argue that the wrong turn began under Reagan."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP staffer confides in ex-Trump official they’re ’embarrassed’ their boss supports Texas lawsuit

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security official who infamously trashed President Donald Trump in an anonymous New York Times editorial, received a text message from someone he claims is a congressional Republican staffer who is embarrassed that his boss signed onto Texas's lawsuit aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Taylor posted the text message he received on Twitter in which the purported staffer wrote that they "never thought my work would include trying to destroy democracy."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Sarah Palin and Louie Gohmert campaign on the ‘Save America’ bus tour

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

The two Georgia GOP incumbent Senators facing a tough January 5 runoff election, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are getting help today from several low-level Republicans as part of the right wing Club for Growth's "Save America Bus Tour."

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden will both soon be traveling to Georgia to help get out the vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are in the January runoff elections against Perdue and Loeffler.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE