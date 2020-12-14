‘The electors are already here’: Watch Michigan State Police refuse entry to GOP’s ‘alternate electors’
Michigan State Police on Monday refused to allow a group of self-proclaimed Republican electors to enter the state’s Capitol.
Video of the confrontation was captured by photojournalist Brendan Gutenschwager.
“Per the governor’s office, per the Speaker of the House, per the Speaker of the Senate, the Capitol is closed unless you have an office here to conduct business today or you are taking part in the Electoral College process,” an officer explains to the GOP activists.
“We’re electors!” someone in the group exclaims.
“The electors are already here,” the officer replies. “They’ve been checked in.”
“Not all of them,” the group complains.
“The Capitol is closed,” the officer announces, pointing out that “all 16 electors” are already in the building.
“But the GOP electors!” a man protests.
Earlier on Monday, White House adviser Stephen Miller said that Republicans would name a group of “alternate” electors to cast their votes for President Donald Trump in an effort to keep his re-election hopes alive.
The Electoral College, however, is expected to officially vote for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday.
Watch the video below.
“The Electors are already here, they’ve been checked in.” Michigan State Police are blocking access to the Capitol, preventing the GOP Electors from getting inside #Michigan #ElectoralCollege #ElectoralCollegeVote pic.twitter.com/GzTK5gGCJ1
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020
