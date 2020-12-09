Quantcast
The GOP won’t be pleased with YouTube’s latest decision about the 2020 election

Republican senator Josh Hawley. (Screenshot)

Like most Americans, YouTube is also ready to move beyond President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s continued efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

On Dec. 9, YouTube announced changes that will be incorporated this week, according to CNet. The company took to Twitter with a series of tweets explaining its course of action to come.

As a result of the uptick in videos surrounding election-related conspiracy theories and falsehoods, the social platform has opted to implement stricter measures to combat the spread of misinformation. According to YouTube’s latest announcement, any videos relative to election fraud that are posted to the video sharing network after Wednesday will be removed.

“Our goal this election was to connect people to authoritative info, limit harmful misinfo & remove violative content,” it said. “Subsequently, authoritative news was widely watched & recommended, and since Sept, we removed 8K+ channels for violating our policies.”

Michael Grosack, the head of global content policy at YouTube, also published a post on the company’s blog site further explaining the platform’s decision.

“Yesterday was the safe harbor deadline for the U.S. presidential election and enough states have certified their election results to determine a president-elect,” Grosack said. “Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. presidential elections.”

The statement continued, “We’ll also update today our election results info panel, which already surfaced under 200k+ vids and was shown 4.5b+ times. It’ll note that U.S. Presidential election results are certified & link to the 2020 Electoral College Results page by the Office of the Federal Register.”

It concluded, “There’s always more to do. Striking the balance between openness & responsibility is one of our toughest challenges. We’re continuing to make improvements & will apply our learnings from this election, globally.”

Many conservatives, who have frequently fumed about the idea that social media is biased against them, were unsurprisingly offended by the decision, such as Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri:

Videos discussing voter fraud claims and questioning President-elect Joe Biden’s win will remain on the site.


