The GOP’s ‘utter garbage’ Supreme Court lawsuit set the stage for violence from Trump dead-enders: columnist
In a column for the Daily Beast on Saturday, commentator Jay Michaelson ripped into Republican lawmakers who signed an amicus brief supporting the doomed lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn the results.
“While the court’s ruling was brief and terse, with seven justices flatly rejecting it since Texas had no standing to sue while Alito and Thomas said they would have accepted it but not granted any relief, UC Irvine Professor Rick Hasen had already summarized exactly why the lawsuit indeed went nowhere. In brief, because it is legally and otherwise ‘utter garbage,'” wrote Michaelson. “Everything about it is improper: Texas has no standing to sue; it sued too late; it sued in the wrong place; and the issues that it’s raising (e.g., that mail-in ballots are intrinsically unconstitutional because they make fraud ‘undetectable’) have already been decided, including by the Supreme Court itself. It is an insult to the Supreme Court as an institution and a galling display of stupidity.”
All of the Republican attorneys general and House members who signed onto it understood the lawsuit had no chance, wrote Michaelson. But, he wrote, that isn’t even their worst offense — the biggest problem is that they are laying the groundwork for right-wing violence.
“The lawsuit was much worse than merely stupid,” wrote Michaelson. “In the words of the reply brief filed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it is ‘seditious.’ It incites rebellion and violence. It will almost inevitably lead to right-wing terrorism, whether ‘merely’ threatening, as we’ve seen in Michigan, Georgia, Idaho, and elsewhere, or resulting in the actual loss of life, as we saw in Kenosha and will surely see again quite soon. After the court rejected it, the Texas GOP put out a statement suggesting that ‘law-abiding states’ should ‘form a union.'”
“I truly cannot, for the life of me, understand how self-styled conservatives can do this to our country,” wrote Michaelson. “When I was growing up, conservatives loved America. They were patriotic. They put love of country above all else — to a fault, in my youthful liberal eyes. Back then, only my more radical friends wanted to see America degraded in the eyes of the world, its original sins and classist, racist fracture lines laid bare for all to see. Now, I feel like I’m living in the upside-down.”
You can read more here (requires subscription).
‘It’s not over’: NewsMax had a bizarre response to SCOTUS rejecting the Trump Texas’ election lawsuit
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reject Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's election lawsuit, NewsMax host Greg Kelly quickly fired back with a delusional rebuke of the court's ruling.
To make matters worse, he dangerously continued to perpetuate a sense of false hope for his viewers by declaring that the election is still "not over," according to The Daily Beast.
On Friday evening, Kelly opened "The Greg Kelly Show" with remarks about the court's ruling. "First off, it's not over," a distressed Kelly began. "The Supreme Court did turn down the Texas case." Before offering details about the ruling, Kelly focused on what he believes is a slight glimmer of hope.
How the Trump-damaged GOP is headed down a dark path that could last for decades to come
The Electoral College vote is just days away yet Trump and his Republican minions are still attempting to achieve the impossible despite more than 50 post-election losses in court over the last six weeks. Throughout Trump's presidency, his colleagues have often remained mum on critical issues refusing to push back against him for fear of retaliation but the latest coup has gone much further than it should have.
An editorial published by The Daily Beast offers a measured assessment of Republicans' abandonment of Constitutional greatness to embrace polarization and divisiveness. The quixotic Texas lawsuit rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court proves just have far Republicans are really willing to go in the name of Trumpism.