The GOP’s latest election lawsuit bites the dust in just one hour
Yet another election lawsuit filed by Republicans has bitten the dust.
As reported by Politico’s Josh Gerstein, Judge James Randal Hall, the Chief United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, quickly shot down a lawsuit filed by Georgia Republicans against Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger aimed at challenging rules regarding early voting in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.
Gerstein noted that Judge Hall expressed skepticism from the very start of the hearing on Thursday, and said that he had “real concerns about whether this court… should even entertain this action at this point.”
Roughly one hour later, after hearing arguments from both sides in the case, Hall tossed out the Georgia Republicans’ lawsuit from the bench and said that it would not be right for the court to change early voting rules when so many people have already voted early in the election.
“These plaintiffs are asking me to do what our Supreme Court and our 11th Circuit have cautioned against,” Hall said, according to Gerstein. “I am not willing to go there.”
New Alabama GOP senator implies he will challenge the Electoral College results on the Senate floor
After President Donald Trump lost so overwhelmingly at the ballot box, some members of Congress are ready to wage an internal government war to fight for him.
One such Republican is newly elected Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville. Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia, Tuberville told supporters that because Trump lost it was time to act.
"Folks, we got to grab a hold and hold on. We have no choice. Listen to me now. We have no choice but to win this election. They're going to try to steal it. They're going to try to buy it. They're going to tdo everything they can to lie, cheat, and steal to win this election. Like they did in the presidential election. It's impossible. It is impossible what happened. But we're going to get that all corrected. I'm gonna tell you: don't give up on [President Trump]. Don't give up on him."
Trump’s stunning incompetence ended up saving democracy — the next time we might not be so lucky: Richard Painter
Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election was (once again) confirmed by the Electoral College on Monday. Congress will meet in early January to certify Biden's victory, and on Jan. 20 he will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Donald Trump has been vanquished — but unfortunately, either does not believe that or refuses to admit it. As some general, somewhere, once observed in a war long forgotten, it is hard to truly defeat an enemy who does not know he has been beaten.