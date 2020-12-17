The GOP’s latest election lawsuit bites the dust in just one hour

Yet another election lawsuit filed by Republicans has bitten the dust.

As reported by Politico’s Josh Gerstein, Judge James Randal Hall, the Chief United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, quickly shot down a lawsuit filed by Georgia Republicans against Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger aimed at challenging rules regarding early voting in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerstein noted that Judge Hall expressed skepticism from the very start of the hearing on Thursday, and said that he had “real concerns about whether this court… should even entertain this action at this point.”

Roughly one hour later, after hearing arguments from both sides in the case, Hall tossed out the Georgia Republicans’ lawsuit from the bench and said that it would not be right for the court to change early voting rules when so many people have already voted early in the election.

“These plaintiffs are asking me to do what our Supreme Court and our 11th Circuit have cautioned against,” Hall said, according to Gerstein. “I am not willing to go there.”