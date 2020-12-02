‘The president followed the science’: Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump’s negligence on COVID since election

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s silence on COVID-19 following his loss in the 2020 election.

At a White House press conference, one reporter pointed out that Trump has not participated in a Coronavirus Task Force meeting in weeks.

“He’s created the greatest testing system in the world,” McEnany said. “He gave a press conference about two weeks ago on the vaccine, which he has done at warp speed because he’s torn down bureaucratic barriers. He’s been hard at work.”

“He’s hard at work with the task force with this behind the scenes,” she insisted. “The science was always on our side about keeping schools open way back in July.”

McEnany added: “The president has followed the science. He’s also kept in mind we have a Constitution and he will be unashamed and always advocating for the science and the best interest of the children of this country.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.