Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The president followed the science’: Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump’s negligence on COVID since election

Published

1 min ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany speaks at White House press briefing (Fox News/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s silence on COVID-19 following his loss in the 2020 election.

At a White House press conference, one reporter pointed out that Trump has not participated in a Coronavirus Task Force meeting in weeks.

“He’s created the greatest testing system in the world,” McEnany said. “He gave a press conference about two weeks ago on the vaccine, which he has done at warp speed because he’s torn down bureaucratic barriers. He’s been hard at work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s hard at work with the task force with this behind the scenes,” she insisted. “The science was always on our side about keeping schools open way back in July.”

McEnany added: “The president has followed the science. He’s also kept in mind we have a Constitution and he will be unashamed and always advocating for the science and the best interest of the children of this country.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Economist Paul Krugman: Get ready for the GOP budget hawks to make a raging comeback in 2021

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Liberal economist Paul Krugman, in his New York Times column as well as his Twitter posts, has often stressed that Republicans in Congress have a double standard when it comes to the federal deficit — which they are silent amount under GOP presidential administrations but suddenly become obsessed with after a Democratic president is sworn in. And in a Twitter thread posted on December 2, Krugman predicts that the GOP budget hawks will magically rediscover fiscal conservatism after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.

Krugman explains:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black woman gets N-word letter from neighbor for using blender at 10 am: ‘Learn to have respect’

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

A Black woman from Boston, Massachusetts shared a racist letter she said she had received from a neighbor that admonished her for "loud" sex and using a blender at 10 a.m.

The woman, who uses the Twitter handle @earthyari_, posted an image of the letter on Tuesday.

"You seem to have no respect for others huh?" the letter begins. "You seem to think you can move into a new building without abiding by the rules of morality or have any concern for anyone else but yourself."

"Who uses a blender at 10am," the note continues. "You're playing rap music so early in the morning? Please put away the n****r music only n****rs listen to n****r music."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pardons for his kids could be obstruction of justice: Ex-FBI official

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump pardoning his three eldest children would be a form of obstruction of justice, according to a former high-ranking FBI official.

Frank Figliuzzi, the former FBI assistant director, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that pardons for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani could be considered obstruction if any of them are involved in alleged criminal wrongdoing with the president.

"I'm viewing these pardons and even talk of these pardons as essentially a lawful form of obstruction of justice," Figliuzzi said. "That's because I think either currently or in the future, it's likely these family members we're talking about may be under investigation for crimes to which the president may himself be a party, so this is far less about a caring father acting out of concern for his children but rather someone who may be a defendant acting out of concern that he's exposed criminally."

Continue Reading
 
 