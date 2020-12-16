‘They wanted you to get sick!’ CNN’s Chris Cuomo explodes over revelations about Trump COVID policy

On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo exploded with fury over new reporting that former Health and Human Services science adviser Paul Alexander urged for a strategy of more people being infected with COVID-19.

“We now know a former top Trump appointee repeatedly urged other top health officials to adopt a herd immunity strategy. That would mean intentionally allowing millions to be sickened by COVID,” said Cuomo. “Here’s the full screen quote. Put it up. ‘Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle-aged with no conditions, et cetera, have zero to little risk. So we use them to develop herd immunity. We want them infected.'”

“If that’s what they wanted, is that the reason behind what they did?” said Cuomo. “Ignoring the reality of the pandemic, telling you it wasn’t real, mocking masks, telling people to come together, holding the rallies. It’s the stuff of a horror film. Did Trump and Co. really sabotage safety because they wanted people sick? It’s not me saying it. It’s one of theirs. Boy, it sure does explain the reaction Trump had. Do you remember the shockingly cold reaction he had to the new death toll at the time? Remember this?” he played a clip of Trump saying, “It is what it is.”

“Your dear leaders, those you honor, they wanted you to get sick!” said Cuomo furiously. “They lied to you about the reality. They told you it would go away when they knew it wouldn’t. It’s worse than ever. This isn’t wrong. This is a lack of honor. And it hurts. So many are gone. So many lives are forever changed. And for what? Some seats? Some sense of satisfaction in having people divided so you can count on a certain number of votes? There is no honor in this. There is no victory.”

Watch below: