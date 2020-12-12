‘This a phony pandemic’: Republican praises Trump supporters for refusing to wear masks

Representative-elect Bob Good (R-VA) lied about the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing Trump supporters at a march in Washington, DC on Saturday.

“I can’t tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces,” Good said, while wearing a red “Trump 2020” hat.

“This looks like a group of people that gets that this a phony pandemic,” he falsely claimed. “It’s a serious virus, but it’s a virus, it’s not a pandemic.”

Our daily update is published. States reported 2.1 million tests, a record 232k cases, and 2,749 deaths. There are 108k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, also an all-time record. The 7-day average for all four metrics is the highest it has been. pic.twitter.com/7GwbbKYDZn — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 12, 2020

“It’s great to see your faces, you get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today, thank you for saying no to the insanity,” he added.

Holy shit. Congressman-elect Bob Good of Virginia starts speaking and immediately proclaims, "this looks like a group of people that gets it. This is a phony pandemic." pic.twitter.com/xre4DWslGW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2020