This Christian charity website has morphed into a crowdfunder for Trump election conspiracy theories

A website originally set up for Christian charitable giving has recently morphed into a crowdfunding website to help promote wild conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that GiveSendGo, a website that has traditionally been used to raise money for Christian missionaries, is now being used as a hub for Trump-related crowdfunding projects that would likely get removed if they were put on traditional crowdfunding websites such as GoFundMe.

The site first took off as a far-right crowdfunding page this past summer after GoFundMe banned projects to raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Trump-supporting teenager who was charged with murder after he kill two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The number of fringe causes on the website has only grown since the election when the focus shifted from raising bail money for alleged killers to rescuing Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, Sommer writes, has “raised more than $674,000 on the site for his ‘Voter Integrity Project’ before he stopped accepting donations, promising that any leftover funds would be used for voter registration and an ‘anti-voter fraud project.'”

Trump-loving blogger Jim Hoft, meanwhile, has raised more than $100,000 on the site that will purportedly be used to “send a film crew and reporters to Michigan to investigate ‘voter irregularities and fraud.'”

As Sommer notes, however, none of these projects have had any impact on the Trump campaign’s ability to win court cases and its lawsuits are getting tossed out at an unprecedented rate.