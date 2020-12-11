This Christian charity website has morphed into a crowdfunder for Trump election conspiracy theories
A website originally set up for Christian charitable giving has recently morphed into a crowdfunding website to help promote wild conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.
The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that GiveSendGo, a website that has traditionally been used to raise money for Christian missionaries, is now being used as a hub for Trump-related crowdfunding projects that would likely get removed if they were put on traditional crowdfunding websites such as GoFundMe.
The site first took off as a far-right crowdfunding page this past summer after GoFundMe banned projects to raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse, the Trump-supporting teenager who was charged with murder after he kill two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The number of fringe causes on the website has only grown since the election when the focus shifted from raising bail money for alleged killers to rescuing Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, Sommer writes, has “raised more than $674,000 on the site for his ‘Voter Integrity Project’ before he stopped accepting donations, promising that any leftover funds would be used for voter registration and an ‘anti-voter fraud project.'”
Trump-loving blogger Jim Hoft, meanwhile, has raised more than $100,000 on the site that will purportedly be used to “send a film crew and reporters to Michigan to investigate ‘voter irregularities and fraud.'”
As Sommer notes, however, none of these projects have had any impact on the Trump campaign’s ability to win court cases and its lawsuits are getting tossed out at an unprecedented rate.
2020 Election
This Christian charity website has morphed into a crowdfunder for Trump election conspiracy theories
A website originally set up for Christian charitable giving has recently morphed into a crowdfunding website to help promote wild conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election.
The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that GiveSendGo, a website that has traditionally been used to raise money for Christian missionaries, is now being used as a hub for Trump-related crowdfunding projects that would likely get removed if they were put on traditional crowdfunding websites such as GoFundMe.
2020 Election
Mike Pence and 106 GOP House members accused of sedition by assisting Trump’s ‘lame coup’ by Morning Joe
On Friday morning, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough and co-host Willie Geist accused Vice President Mike Pence and the 106 Republican House members who signed onto Donald Trump's attack on the 2020 presidential election of committing sedition and treason against the people of the United States.
In the words of Geist, what they are doing by signing onto an amicus brief attacking the election in support of the president can only be described as a "lame coup."
Sharing clips of Pence bounding up to a stage to rally Trump supporters, the entire panel expressed disgust with the continuing attacks on the will of the voters.
2020 Election
Don’t believe the media hype: Donald Trump has left GOP in shambles
To listen to the much of the mainstream media right now, Donald Trump had an enormous election — even as he lost the presidency. He will be leading the GOP in exile, pundits, reporters and TV commentators keep repeating, whether he chooses to run again for president in 2024 or not.