‘This is deranged’: Observers shocked as Trump unleashes another ‘insane’ election rant
President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a bizarre and reality-free rant about the 2020 election that left observers stunned.
In a tweet, the president argued that it was “impossible” for him to lose the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden even though he did lose it by more than 7 million votes nationwide and by 74 votes in the electoral college.
“We will soon be learning about the word ‘courage’, and saving our Country,” the president wrote. “I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED!”
It is unclear what the president means when he talks about “legal votes” and “data taken after the vote,” which led some followers to label the president’s statement as “deranged.”
Check out some reactions below.
this is deranged https://t.co/xmFPegyLNk
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 9, 2020
Hey @SenRickScott – gonna do anything about Trump’s #maduro impression? https://t.co/gCRJa2qOow
— JeepGuy72 (@Guy72Jeep) December 9, 2020
Who’s turn is it to change his diaper? #DiaperDon https://t.co/Mc7JlRaA4V
— 💛You Can Call Me ‘Queen (@OutOfFucksQueen) December 9, 2020
The president is out here vowing to overturn his election loss and do a coup and America is like, yawn, slow news day https://t.co/lPjvs6ZB8Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2020
Reminds me of Caligula and of Rome’s struggles to deal with an unstable leader: https://t.co/DvVH5TsGUQ https://t.co/GeCcBtk6ob
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 9, 2020
https://t.co/OHVRBdyHh3 pic.twitter.com/TDL4pUCcHF
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 9, 2020
This sounds like a call to violence. https://t.co/6MJKUcLLp9
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 9, 2020
Nostalgic for the time we had a president who did not say insane stuff and attempt to overturn free and fair elections. https://t.co/UTgQsVAYGy
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 9, 2020
You’ll be learning about “courage” firsthand when the Marines guarding/saluting you at the White House will be the same ones escorting/carrying you out soon.
42 days to go! https://t.co/3Yw9rossPD
— MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) December 9, 2020
Don’t look to your Party of eunuchs for courage. https://t.co/EpTsrI226t
— Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) December 9, 2020
This is the kind of tweet that would get most accounts suspended, by implying that “courage” will be needed to save our country after all of the legal efforts failed miserably.
This is what Trump is reduced to after going 1-51 in lawsuits to overturn the election via the court. https://t.co/5yoaH0qzZs
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 9, 2020
You must be so proud to have a dad willing to invite violence and civil war and degrade the nation and its people and institutions and literally destroy it in order to save his own crooked ass huh @IvankaTrump?
he must be an amazing dictator grandfather and father-in-law too huh? https://t.co/S5WAyLo78t
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 9, 2020
2020 Election
‘This is deranged’: Observers shocked as Trump unleashes another ‘insane’ election rant
President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a bizarre and reality-free rant about the 2020 election that left observers stunned.
In a tweet, the president argued that it was "impossible" for him to lose the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden even though he did lose it by more than 7 million votes nationwide and by 74 votes in the electoral college.
"We will soon be learning about the word 'courage', and saving our Country," the president wrote. "I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED!"
2020 Election
Michael Flynn goes after Obama: ‘He should have been afraid of me and he still should be afraid’
Disgraced Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Wednesday asserted that former President Barack Obama should be afraid of him.
During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Flynn why Obama had warned President Donald Trump about him before the 2017 inauguration.
"So imagine the transition of the entire country, the United States of America, and here you have this sort of transition conversation between two incoming and outgoing presidents and they mention two people: dear leader Kim Jong Un and Gen. Michael Flynn," Flynn complained. "I'm public enemy number one. One of these days, I would like somebody to pin him down and ask him."
2020 Election
Republicans are already exploiting Trump supporters’ incoherent rage to sabotage Biden
Right after this year's election, Politico sponsored a 2020 Voters Priority survey that showed just how shockingly divided the country really is. On virtually every issue, Republicans and Democrats are polar opposites, with eight out of 10 respondents claiming to have "lost respect for the other side" and nearly 75% of respondents saying they cannot trust members of the other party. A majority of survey respondents even said they wouldn't want their child to marry someone from the opposing party, that they wouldn't hire someone from the other party and that they believed the other party was literally ruining the country. In this poll, as in earlier surveys, 79% of Trump voters refuse to accept the result of the election, agreeing that "illegal voting and fraud stole this election." More than half of Trump voters even claim that their own vote was not accurately counted.