‘This is deranged’: Observers shocked as Trump unleashes another ‘insane’ election rant

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a bizarre and reality-free rant about the 2020 election that left observers stunned.

In a tweet, the president argued that it was “impossible” for him to lose the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden even though he did lose it by more than 7 million votes nationwide and by 74 votes in the electoral college.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will soon be learning about the word ‘courage’, and saving our Country,” the president wrote. “I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED!”

It is unclear what the president means when he talks about “legal votes” and “data taken after the vote,” which led some followers to label the president’s statement as “deranged.”

Check out some reactions below.

this is deranged https://t.co/xmFPegyLNk — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Who’s turn is it to change his diaper? #DiaperDon https://t.co/Mc7JlRaA4V — 💛You Can Call Me ‘Queen (@OutOfFucksQueen) December 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The president is out here vowing to overturn his election loss and do a coup and America is like, yawn, slow news day https://t.co/lPjvs6ZB8Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminds me of Caligula and of Rome’s struggles to deal with an unstable leader: https://t.co/DvVH5TsGUQ https://t.co/GeCcBtk6ob — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This sounds like a call to violence. https://t.co/6MJKUcLLp9 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 9, 2020

Nostalgic for the time we had a president who did not say insane stuff and attempt to overturn free and fair elections. https://t.co/UTgQsVAYGy — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll be learning about “courage” firsthand when the Marines guarding/saluting you at the White House will be the same ones escorting/carrying you out soon. 42 days to go! https://t.co/3Yw9rossPD — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) December 9, 2020

Don’t look to your Party of eunuchs for courage. https://t.co/EpTsrI226t — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) December 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the kind of tweet that would get most accounts suspended, by implying that “courage” will be needed to save our country after all of the legal efforts failed miserably. This is what Trump is reduced to after going 1-51 in lawsuits to overturn the election via the court. https://t.co/5yoaH0qzZs — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 9, 2020

You must be so proud to have a dad willing to invite violence and civil war and degrade the nation and its people and institutions and literally destroy it in order to save his own crooked ass huh @IvankaTrump?

he must be an amazing dictator grandfather and father-in-law too huh? https://t.co/S5WAyLo78t — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 9, 2020