‘This is illegal!’ Video catches anti-mask ‘Karen’ raging in Trader Joe’s after being denied service

A video posted to Reddit this Wednesday shows a woman confronting Trader Joe’s employees after she was banned from the store the day before for allegedly refusing to abide by the store’s mask policy.
The video starts out showing store employees ignoring the woman’s demand for service. Eventually, the manager comes over and reminds the woman that she’s no longer allowed to shop in the store.
“Why am I no longer allowed to shop here?” the woman asks.
“Because of the way you behaved yesterday,” the manager replies.
“How did I behave?” the woman asks.
“You behaved very badly,” the manager fires back, then telling the woman that they both have had “issues since the beginning of COVID.”
As the woman continues to argue with the manager, a shopper steps in and tells the woman that the manager has “every right” to deny her service.
“Are you an attorney?” the woman asks the shopper.
“Do I need to be an attorney?” the shopper replies.
Watch the full video below:
Karen got banned from Trader Joe’s from PublicFreakout
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.