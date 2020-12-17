Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Triggered’ Marco Rubio blasted for hypocrisy after criticizing Biden official’s ‘accurate’ description of Republicans

Published

39 mins ago

on

Marco Rubio speaks to CNN (screen grab)

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is being accused of being hypocritical and feigning outrage over a ribald remark President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon, made in an interview with Glamour magazine.

In paragraph after paragraph she advocates for Biden’s desire to work with Republicans to get government working again.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Rubio clearly didn’t read that or didn’t care. Here what, as some are saying, “triggered” him.

“In the primary, people would mock [Biden], like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

Rubio saw an opportunity and jumped on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats are a lot more angry than the GOP thinks. And this time they’re not backing down.

An astonishing number of people defended Dillon, and others slammed Senator Rubio. Many feel after either years of Republicans’ despicable attacks on President Barack Obama and his family, and after four years of them ignoring President Donald Trump’s and his adult children’s daily hatefest against not only Democrats but the American people – not to mention more than 300,000 people dead on Trump’s watch – Dillon is one hundred percent correct.

Axios adds some Biden donors and advisors are calling for her to apologize. Many are tremendously opposed to that. And many are furious at Axios for reporting on such a non-story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a sampling of how many are feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

New Alabama GOP senator implies he will challenge the Electoral College results on the Senate floor

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump lost so overwhelmingly at the ballot box, some members of Congress are ready to wage an internal government war to fight for him.

One such Republican is newly elected Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville. Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia, Tuberville told supporters that because Trump lost it was time to act.

"Folks, we got to grab a hold and hold on. We have no choice. Listen to me now. We have no choice but to win this election. They're going to try to steal it. They're going to try to buy it. They're going to tdo everything they can to lie, cheat, and steal to win this election. Like they did in the presidential election. It's impossible. It is impossible what happened. But we're going to get that all corrected. I'm gonna tell you: don't give up on [President Trump]. Don't give up on him."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s stunning incompetence ended up saving democracy — the next time we might not be so lucky: Richard Painter

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election was (once again) confirmed by the Electoral College on Monday. Congress will meet in early January to certify Biden's victory, and on Jan. 20 he will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

This article was originally published at Salon

Donald Trump has been vanquished — but unfortunately, either does not believe that or refuses to admit it. As some general, somewhere, once observed in a war long forgotten, it is hard to truly defeat an enemy who does not know he has been beaten.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Rand Paul crusades to ‘punish’ people for imaginary fraud: ‘Put people in jail for stuffing the ballot box’

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday said that he wanted to "punish" people for stealing the election from President Donald Trump -- even though there is no evidence of widespread election fraud.

"I think if you want less fraud in our elections, if you want the elections to be legitimate and considered to be legitimate, you have to punish those who committed fraud," he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. "So 1,500 people were ineligible to vote because they were deceased in Nevada, whoever did that needs to go to jail. 4,000 illegal aliens voted. They need to not be allowed to vote, but whoever allowed it to happen needs to go to jail. It needs to be fixed."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE