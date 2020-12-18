Trump administration ignores suspected Russian cyberattack — and imposes new sanctions on China

The United States government has been hit by the largest cyberattack in the country’s history and it is widely suspected that Russia is the culprit.

President Donald Trump has so far refused to condemn the attack as he focuses his time on watching cable news and spreading conspiracy theories about the election.

“All fingers are pointing to Russia as the source of the worst-ever hack of U.S. government agencies. But President Donald Trump, long wary of blaming Moscow for cyberattacks, has been silent,” the AP reported Friday.

And his administration has also refused to act — or even acknowledge the hack was by Russia.

“People are saying Russia. I don’t know that. It could be other countries,” Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday.

Instead of responding to Russia, Trump’s State Department is focused on China and announced a new round of sanctions on Friday.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s malign activity at home and abroad harms U.S. interests and undermines the sovereignty of our allies and partners. The United States will use all countermeasures available, including actions to prevent People’s Republic of China (PRC) companies and institutions from exploiting U.S. goods and technologies for malign purposes,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.