Trump administration to delay report of foreign election interference: report
Fox News on Wednesday published a report billed as an exclusive that the Trump administration would blow past a deadline to publish a report on foreign election interference in the 2020 election.
“The 2020 Intelligence Community Assessment focused on foreign election influence will be delayed, Fox News has learned, amid a dispute between senior intelligence analysts over whether China sought to influence the election,” Brooke Singman of Fox News reported.
Fox quoted Amanda Schoch, the assistant Director of National Intelligence for strategic communications.
“This afternoon the DNI was notified by career intelligence officials that the Intelligence Community will not meet the December 18 deadline, set by Executive Order and Congress, to submit the IC’s classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections,” Schoch said in a statement.
“The IC has received relevant reporting since the election and a number of agencies have not finished coordinating on the product,” Schoch wrote. “The DNI is committed to providing this report to our customers expeditiously.”
The dispute centers on China.
“Sources told Fox News that a number of senior intelligence analysts are ‘adamant’ that China sought to influence the 2020 presidential election, while a number of others are downplaying China’s activities surrounding the election. Some analysts claim that China’s efforts were ‘minimal’ or only plans that ultimately were not acted upon, while others are arguing there is “ample raw intelligence” about China’s intentions and actions,” Fox reported.
