Trump advisers are ‘tired’ of his election stunts — and think he has ‘stress-tested American democracy’: CNN’s Acosta

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta revealed that some of outgoing President Donald Trump’s advisers are getting sick of his attacks on the election results.

“President Trump wants in on this lawsuit brought by the Republican attorney general of Texas, who is asking the Supreme Court to throw out millions of votes cast in four battleground states,” said Acosta. “17 others, 17 other GOP-led states are also supporting this lawsuit. The president’s decision to involve himself in the case shows just how desperate he has become at this point. Mr. Trump is still raging out about the election with the most ridiculous claims on Twitter. And some of Mr. Trump’s own advisers are tired of it, as one White House adviser described it to me earlier today, the president has “stress-tested American democracy.”

Watch below:


Kelly Loeffler asks Trump supporters for money on Parler — and it massively backfires

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) attempted to raise money on the right-wing-friendly social media site Parler. It didn't go well.

Loeffler, like other Republican Senators, isn't doing anything about President Donald Trump's loss. As a senator, Loeffler could propose a bill giving confidence to Trump around the election and call for all Republicans to vote on it. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) could do the same, but he too is mum on the subject.

So, when Loeffler took to Parlor asking for election help, it wasn't shocking that she was faced with a slew of attacks.

"I hope you lose you stuck up b*tch. Help Trump and then go away. But you cant (sic) even do that. Your (sic) bought and paid for," said one person.

Incoming GOP New Hampshire House Speaker found dead in his home — just after being elected

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that incoming New Hampshire Republican House Speaker Dick Hinch was found dead in his home, at the age of 71 — just after being elected to preside over the chamber.

"Hinch, of Merrimack, was starting his seventh two-year term in the state House," said the report. "He previously served as majority leader for the 2016-17 session and as minority leader when Democrats were in control the last two years. His death was announced by his office, which did not give any details of what it called 'this unexpected tragedy.'"

Law professor shreds Texas’ ‘offensively cynical’ legal ‘stunt’ to overturn the election

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for NBC News, University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck tore into state Attorney General Ken Paxton's effort with 16 other GOP state AGs to force the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the presidential election, blasting it as "offensively cynical" and a legal "stunt."

Furthermore, wrote Vladeck, the lawsuit has no chance.

"Texas is relying on an obscure source of the Supreme Court’s power — its ability to hear disputes between states immediately without having them go through lower courts, known as 'original jurisdiction,'" wrote Vladeck. "But the claim at the heart of the suit has nothing to do with interstate relations — like a border dispute or litigation over water rights. Nor does it have anything to do with fraud. Rather, Texas is arguing that coronavirus-related changes to election rules in each state violate the federal Constitution, never mind that most states (including Texas) made such changes this cycle."

