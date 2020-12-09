Trump advisers are ‘tired’ of his election stunts — and think he has ‘stress-tested American democracy’: CNN’s Acosta

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta revealed that some of outgoing President Donald Trump’s advisers are getting sick of his attacks on the election results.

“President Trump wants in on this lawsuit brought by the Republican attorney general of Texas, who is asking the Supreme Court to throw out millions of votes cast in four battleground states,” said Acosta. “17 others, 17 other GOP-led states are also supporting this lawsuit. The president’s decision to involve himself in the case shows just how desperate he has become at this point. Mr. Trump is still raging out about the election with the most ridiculous claims on Twitter. And some of Mr. Trump’s own advisers are tired of it, as one White House adviser described it to me earlier today, the president has “stress-tested American democracy.”

Watch below: