Trump aides are ‘avoiding the Oval Office’ so they don’t have to hear him rant about the election: NYT’s Haberman

President Donald Trump is still not giving up on his dreams of overturning the 2020 presidential election, and his aides are reportedly sick of hearing him talk of nothing else.

While appearing on CNN Friday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that many White House staffers are tired of Trump’s obsession with overturning the election even as the country faces multiple crises including the novel coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He actually is pretty isolated,” Haberman explained. “His circle has gotten much, much smaller. There are very few people he’s actually talking to. Most people are avoiding the Oval Office because he is in such a bad mood or because he wants them to agree with him that the election was stolen.”

Added to the president’s troubles, said Haberman, is the knowledge that he faces a “cauldron of investigations” when he leaves the White House and that he will no longer be able to cite his status as a sitting president to ward them off.

Watch the video below.