Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump aides are ‘avoiding the Oval Office’ so they don’t have to hear him rant about the election: NYT’s Haberman

Published

9 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump at a press conference in the East Room of the White House, October 2, 2019. (AFP / Saul Loeb)

President Donald Trump is still not giving up on his dreams of overturning the 2020 presidential election, and his aides are reportedly sick of hearing him talk of nothing else.

While appearing on CNN Friday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that many White House staffers are tired of Trump’s obsession with overturning the election even as the country faces multiple crises including the novel coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He actually is pretty isolated,” Haberman explained. “His circle has gotten much, much smaller. There are very few people he’s actually talking to. Most people are avoiding the Oval Office because he is in such a bad mood or because he wants them to agree with him that the election was stolen.”

Added to the president’s troubles, said Haberman, is the knowledge that he faces a “cauldron of investigations” when he leaves the White House and that he will no longer be able to cite his status as a sitting president to ward them off.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson has plans to destroy a former Trump administration official ‘like a wild animal’

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Rick Wilson, one of the Never Trump Republicans behind the popular Lincoln Project political action committee (PAC), weighed in with his opinion of President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon and why he "must be destroyed."

During an interview with AdAge, Wilson discussed his ad development process for the political organization, and, at one point, he also offered his take on Bannon beginning with their long history.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump aides are ‘avoiding the Oval Office’ so they don’t have to hear him rant about the election: NYT’s Haberman

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still not giving up on his dreams of overturning the 2020 presidential election, and his aides are reportedly sick of hearing him talk of nothing else.

While appearing on CNN Friday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that many White House staffers are tired of Trump's obsession with overturning the election even as the country faces multiple crises including the novel coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession.

"He actually is pretty isolated," Haberman explained. "His circle has gotten much, much smaller. There are very few people he's actually talking to. Most people are avoiding the Oval Office because he is in such a bad mood or because he wants them to agree with him that the election was stolen."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Save the USA!!!’ Trump suggests SCOTUS overturn election because Biden ‘will be a scandal plagued mess’

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday pushed the United States Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election on the supposed grounds that President-elect Joe Biden "will be a scandal plagued mess."

Trump, apparently reacting to the news that Biden's son, Hunter, is being investigated for potential tax fraud, wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court would now be justified in stripping away the electoral votes from key swing states in order to give him a second term.

"Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done," the president wrote. "They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!"

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE