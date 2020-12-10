Trump and his lawyers could face racketeering charges for trying to steal the election: Watergate prosecutor
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman suggested that President Donald Trump and his attorneys are vulnerable to federal racketeering charges for their efforts to interfere with the election.
“What kind of sanction would you want to pursue?” asked anchor Ari Melber.
“Against the lawyers, the client Donald Trump, they should be paying for the court time and other lawyers, and I look for criminal sanctions,” said Akerman. “If you take this back to what the goal here was, which was to keep Joe Biden from becoming president, they are involved in bribery, extortion with President Zelensky, that carried through a premeditated plan to steal the election from Joe Biden.”
“That was the goal of their entire scheme, and I think there is probably a viable racketeering count that could be brought against the people involved, including Donald Trump,” he added.
Watchdog investigating Mike Pompeo to leave job ‘earlier than I anticipated’: report
On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the inspector general of the State Department is leaving his position on Friday — shortly after a spokesman for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked an investigation he had been conducting into official trips the secretary took with his wife.
"Inspector General Matthew Klimow told colleagues that he is leaving 'a little bit earlier than I anticipated,' noting that 'it was determined' that he must relinquish his duties in compliance with the Vacancies Reform Act, a law that allows acting officials to serve for 210 days after a vacancy is declared," reported John Hudson. "The State Department declined to comment. When he first took the job, U.S. officials had said that Klimow would hold the position until late December."
Texas AG hit by FBI subpoena as he tries to overturn the 2020 presidential election: report
On Thursday, Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman confirmed that FBI agents have served Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with a federal subpoena as part of their criminal investigation into allegations he accepted bribes and abused his office.
NEW: FBI agents delivered at least one federal subpoena to the Texas Attorney General's office Wednesday for information in an ongoing investigation involving AG Ken Paxton, three sources confirm, indicating the seriousness with which they are taking allegations against Paxton. pic.twitter.com/hn77HfcDwj
FDA clears COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer
After hearing the research materials and answering questions from Pfizer's vaccine experts, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus.
https://twitter.com/virginiahughes/status/1337164975106908161
President Donald Trump purchased just 100 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and 100 million from Moderna, which hasn't been approved yet from the FDA. While he had an option to invest in more doses for all 350 million Americans, Trump declined. The administration has struggled trying to come up with a reason why.