Trump and his lawyers could face racketeering charges for trying to steal the election: Watergate prosecutor

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman suggested that President Donald Trump and his attorneys are vulnerable to federal racketeering charges for their efforts to interfere with the election.

“What kind of sanction would you want to pursue?” asked anchor Ari Melber.

“Against the lawyers, the client Donald Trump, they should be paying for the court time and other lawyers, and I look for criminal sanctions,” said Akerman. “If you take this back to what the goal here was, which was to keep Joe Biden from becoming president, they are involved in bribery, extortion with President Zelensky, that carried through a premeditated plan to steal the election from Joe Biden.”

“That was the goal of their entire scheme, and I think there is probably a viable racketeering count that could be brought against the people involved, including Donald Trump,” he added.

Watch below: