Trump announces AG Bill Barr is leaving DOJ on December 23rd

Attorney General Bill Barr will be leaving the Department of Justice before the end of the year.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump announced on Twitter.

He posted screengrabs of a letter from Barr announcing he will be leaving on December 23rd.

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting Attorney General.