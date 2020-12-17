Trump argues deceased war hero John McCain was ‘overrated’ during late night Twitter rant
President Donald Trump lashed out at former Sen. John McCain on Thursday.
Trump’s latest complaints came after the release of new text messages sent by former FBI agent Peter Strzok.
“The new Strzok texts reveal that journalist Carl Bernstein, who helped expose the Watergate scandal in the 1970s and is a regular guest on CNN, told the FBI’s Office of Public Affairs that he received the ‘dossier’ from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ),” Breitbart reported Thursday.
That paragraph appeared in the ninth paragraph of the story, but was singled out by Trump in a tweet sent after 10 pm.
“Check out last in his class John McCain, one of the most overrated people in D.C.,” Trump tweeted.
In 2019, close Trump ally and longtime McCain friend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) revealed he had counseled McCain to turn the dossier over to the FBI.
Trump is still mad at the Supreme Court for not overturning the election he lost
President Donald Trump continues to have trouble accepting the fact he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Trump was humiliated when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against his scheme to steal the election. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were all appointed to the court by President Trump -- and they all ruled against his attempted coup.
As Trump and his allies continue to push conspiracy theories about election fraud, the president remains angry over his court losses.
Trump praises Alabama football coach for GOP effort to overturn the election
On Thursday, former Alabama college football coach and Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville suggested that he might join with fellow Republican Alabama lawmaker Mo Brooks to challenge the result of the Electoral College when Congress moves to ratify the presidential election in January.
On Twitter that evening, outgoing President Donald Trump praised his efforts, and urged other Republicans to "do something!"
That’s because he is a great champion and man of courage. More Republican Senators should follow his lead. We had a landslide victory, and then it was swindled away from the Republican Party - but we caught them. Do something! https://t.co/nZU0czsZgB
‘All a grift’: Trump blasted for not spending any money on Georgia Senate runoffs
The two January runoff elections in Georgia will determine control of the U.S. Senate in 2021. President Donald Trump has be focused on the races in fundraising appeals, but apparently not when it comes to spending money, according to a new report in the HuffPost.
"President Donald Trump has invoked the Georgia Senate runoffs dozens of times over the past month while raising money for his $100 million-plus 'leadership' political committee — but has not reported spending a dime on those races," White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported Thursday.