Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump argues rejecting democracy is the ‘best way’ for Republicans to win Georgia Senate runoffs

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters on the White House lawn (screengrab)

President Donald Trump argued late Thursday evening that overturning the will of the voters in the 2020 presidential race is the “best way” for Republicans to win the two runoff elections in Georgia.

“The best way to insure a [Kelly Loeffler] and [David Perdue] VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found),” Trump said, referring to a scheme to through out votes in Georgia to overturn the will of the voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE!” Trump said, tagging Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Republicans have worried that Trump’s conspiracy theories about the vote being “rigged” in Georgia will dampen Republican turnout and could hand control of the Senate to Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump argues rejecting democracy the ‘best way’ for Republicans to win Georgia Senate runoffs

Published

1 min ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump argued late Thursday evening that overturning the will of the voters in the 2020 presidential race is the "best way" for Republicans to win the two runoff elections in Georgia.

"The best way to insure a [Kelly Loeffler] and [David Perdue] VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found)," Trump said, referring to a scheme to through out votes in Georgia to overturn the will of the voters.

"Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE!" Trump said, tagging Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The grift is on, baby’: Ex-GOP chair slams Trump’s post-election donors as ‘suckers’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Although President-elect Joe Biden enjoyed a decisive victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election — winning 306 electoral votes and defeating Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote — the outgoing president continues to receive millions of dollars in donations. And former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, during an MSNBC appearance on December 2, slammed Trump's post-election donors as "suckers."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP legislators blasted for choice to indulge Trump’s delusions: ‘This madness could’ve been avoided’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Republican legislators in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were harshly criticized on Thursday for refusing to allow pre-processing of ballots.

Politico chief correspondent Tim Alberta revealed what he had learned by talking to Republican voters.

"9 of 10 Trump voters I’ve talked to believe mass voter fraud occurred," Alberta reported. "8 of those 9 cite the protracted counting and Biden’s 'comeback' after Trump led Tuesday night."

"Again: Legislatures in MI/WI/PA failed America by not allowing pre-processing. This madness could’ve been avoided," he explained.

Continue Reading
 
 