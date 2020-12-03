Trump argues rejecting democracy is the ‘best way’ for Republicans to win Georgia Senate runoffs

President Donald Trump argued late Thursday evening that overturning the will of the voters in the 2020 presidential race is the “best way” for Republicans to win the two runoff elections in Georgia.

“The best way to insure a [Kelly Loeffler] and [David Perdue] VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found),” Trump said, referring to a scheme to through out votes in Georgia to overturn the will of the voters.

“Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE!” Trump said, tagging Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Republicans have worried that Trump’s conspiracy theories about the vote being “rigged” in Georgia will dampen Republican turnout and could hand control of the Senate to Democrats.

People in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in “voting” machines. Great job @BrianKempGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

Georgia hearings now on @OANN. Amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

The “Republican” Governor of Georgia, @BrianKempGA, and the Secretary of State, MUST immediately allow a signature verification match on the Presidential Election. If that happens, we quickly and easily win the State and importantly, pave the way for a big David and Kelly WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!! https://t.co/Km7tRm2s1A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

….Also, quickly check the number of envelopes versus the number of ballots. You may just find that there are many more ballots than there are envelopes. So simple, and so easy to do. Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry. Get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday! https://t.co/1ziqFq9S6O — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020