Trump argues the ‘American people will win’ if the Supreme Court overturns the 2020 election

President Donald Trump on Friday tried out a new argument for overturning the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump and 126 GOP members of Congress are urging the Supreme Court to overturn the will of the voters in four states so that Trump can remain in office despite losing the presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden won the election, winning 306 Electoral Votes to Trump’s 232.

According to The Washington Post, Biden won 7,060,412 more votes than Trump.

Republican efforts to overturn the will of the voters have been harshly criticized, but Trump on Friday attempted to say that overturning the express wishes of Americans would actually be a win for the people.

“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Trump posted to Twitter.

