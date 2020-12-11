Trump argues the ‘American people will win’ if the Supreme Court overturns the 2020 election
President Donald Trump on Friday tried out a new argument for overturning the 2020 presidential election results.
Trump and 126 GOP members of Congress are urging the Supreme Court to overturn the will of the voters in four states so that Trump can remain in office despite losing the presidential election.
President-elect Joe Biden won the election, winning 306 Electoral Votes to Trump’s 232.
According to The Washington Post, Biden won 7,060,412 more votes than Trump.
Republican efforts to overturn the will of the voters have been harshly criticized, but Trump on Friday attempted to say that overturning the express wishes of Americans would actually be a win for the people.
“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Trump posted to Twitter.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Democrat wants to use Civil War law about traitors to ban 126 Republicans from being seated in Congress
Only one-third of the Republicans elected to Congress in 2020 will be seated in Congress come January if one New Jersey Democrat has his way.
Rep. Bill Prscrell, Jr. (D-NJ) argued on Friday that the 126 Republicans seeking to overturn election results should not be seated in Congress.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday joined the group seeking to overturn the election results in four states.
The House Republicans just updated their SCOTUS brief to make clear that it's not actually 107 Republican House members who want the Supreme Court to overturn Trump's defeat by discarding millions of votes.
‘Harebrained’ Texas election lawsuit a serious GOP attack on democracy: experts
Although legal experts have declared that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit attempting to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's decisive victory in the 2020 election has "zero" chance of succeeding and is a self-serving "publicity stunt" by an official who hopes to retain the favor of President Donald Trump, political observers warned Friday that the support by more than 100 Republican lawmakers for the legal challenge represents a clear sign that the very idea of democracy is under significant attack in the United States.
Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, tweeted this week about the "dissonance between the equally true assessments that the Texas lawsuit is dead on arrival" and that it is a "serious attack...worthy of our strongest condemnation."
Texas GOPer Crenshaw falls flat on his face trying to explain his support for throwing out other state’s votes
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) took to Twitter on Friday morning to attempt to explain why he signed onto an amicus brief backing a lawsuit filed in Texas asking the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.
It did not go well. At all.
With Crenshaw and 106 other Republicans who signed on being called "seditious" and accused of treason by MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Friday morning, Crenshaw went into damage control in an attempt to rationalize his actions -- with many commenters pointing out that he completely missed the point of the lawsuit.