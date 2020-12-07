Trump asked Pennsylvania House Speaker to help him overturn election results: report

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump personally asked the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for help overturning the presidential election results in the state.

“President Trump called the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives twice during the past week to make the extraordinary request for help reversing his loss in the state, reflecting a broadening pressure campaign by the president and his allies to try to subvert the 2020 election result,” reported Amy Gardner, Josh Dawsey, and Rachael Bade. “The calls, confirmed by House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s office, mark the third state where Trump has directly attempted to overturn a result since he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.”

According to a spokesman for the speaker, “Cutler told the president that the legislature had no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors.”

Previously, Trump invited GOP leaders from the Michigan House of Representatives to the Trump Hotel, to try to test the waters to see if they were willing to intervene in the election certification. He also called Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on Saturday to ask him to call a special session to replace the state’s electors, something Kemp told him he couldn’t do.