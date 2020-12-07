Quantcast
Trump asked Pennsylvania House Speaker to help him overturn election results: report

7 mins ago

White House photo of President Donald Trump speaking on the phone aboard Air Force One en route to a campaign rally.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump personally asked the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for help overturning the presidential election results in the state.

“President Trump called the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives twice during the past week to make the extraordinary request for help reversing his loss in the state, reflecting a broadening pressure campaign by the president and his allies to try to subvert the 2020 election result,” reported Amy Gardner, Josh Dawsey, and Rachael Bade. “The calls, confirmed by House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s office, mark the third state where Trump has directly attempted to overturn a result since he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.”

According to a spokesman for the speaker, “Cutler told the president that the legislature had no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors.”

Previously, Trump invited GOP leaders from the Michigan House of Representatives to the Trump Hotel, to try to test the waters to see if they were willing to intervene in the election certification. He also called Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on Saturday to ask him to call a special session to replace the state’s electors, something Kemp told him he couldn’t do.


Trump says Georgia Republicans will be 'solely responsible' for GOP loss of US Senate: 'People are ANGRY!'

1 min ago

December 7, 2020

The Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate will not be held until January, but Republicans are already playing the blame game over who will be held responsible if Democrats prevail.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler are running in the January 5th elections. Trump traveled to Georgia for a Saturday rally for the two, but only let them speak for a combined 2 minutes.

On Monday, Trump blasted three statewide elected officials in Georgia for not going along with his scheme to overturn the election results. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden.

'How could this be?': This COVID-19 patient had to travel nearly 200 miles to another state for treatment

December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

As COVID-19 continues to surge all over the United States, many medical facilities are being overwhelmed with patients — and South Dakota resident Rose Mary Kor, who was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, saw first-hand how bad the problem is when was told she would have to go to Wyoming for treatment.

Kor described her ordeal to CNN's Brooke Baldwin, saying, "They said, 'We're going to send you to Wyoming, and the two options are Gillette and Casper. We'll see who will take you.' And as it turned out, Wyoming Medical Center in Casper was the one. They could take me."

Baldwin, who was infected with COVID-19 back in April, noted that Kor was being asked to travel to another state when she was quite sick.

