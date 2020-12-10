Donald Trump biographer says president wants to ‘inflict as much suffering’ as he can in his final weeks to show dominance

President Donald Trump’s ghostwriter for “The Art of the Deal,” Tony Schwartz, explained that the sad president is out for blood in his final days at the White House.

“Well, look, he’s a sociopath, and they are cruel and sadistic,” said Schwartz. “They get pleasure from the pain of others because it’s a way to demonstrate their dominance. It’s a way to hit back when they feel they have been wrong. Trump feels he’s been wrong by virtually everybody, but Geraldo is one of them, and adds this lust for revenge because he truly, delusionally feels like a victim. And he’s feeling unbearably diminished by the country’s lack of acceptance of his dominance. So, it becomes something like, ‘I’ll show them. I’ll inflict as much suffering as I can in the weeks I have left.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC host Ari Melber wondered if Trump not calling you back equates actual suffering.

“Well, I get the dry Ari humor in that, but yes, it does!” Schartz exclaimed. “If you’re a member of the cult, it absolutely inflicts suffering. And he’s inflicting suffering on all of us. He’s going to piss people off in any way he can over the next four weeks, beginning with pardons, beginning with pardons. Watch what he does with pardons. They will be equal-opportunity offensive.”

Melber mocked the Medal of Honor ceremony in which Trump popped in and popped out just as quickly as if he didn’t care about being there.

“What do you see here?” asked Melber.

“Well, I mean, depression. I mean, he is slunk out of that office if that is a word,” said Schwartz. “He just couldn’t bear to be there. He said one sentence. My biggest fear over the next four years is not Donald Trump for sure. It’s the cult of Trump. You know, this notion that what happens to his supporters is that they bond to him and then they stop caring about his falsehoods. That’s from Ruth Ben-Ghiat who just wrote this great book Strongmen, and they believe him because they believe in him. So, the next four years, we’re looking at 70 million people and most Republican officeholders who bought into the idea the truth doesn’t matter anymore, that you can say anything and saying it will make it true and if that means living under an atrocity, fine. So the question is can Biden make humility and decency cool again because the alternative for Trump is the end of the world as we know it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full discussion below: