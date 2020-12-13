Trump brags about ‘the money that’s pouring in’ and disavows ‘liveliness’ at violent rallies
President Donald Trump in an interview that was recorded on Saturday praised anti-election protests that ended in violence.
Trump mentioned Saturday’s protests while speaking to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade prior to the annual Army-Navy football game. He suggested that the rallies are evidence that the country does not want him to drop his election challenges.
“There are thousands and thousands of people,” Trump insisted. “I had nothing to do with it. I didn’t really know they were forming. They’re forming. I’m just saying — the spirit, the liveliness, the whole thing, even the fundraising, the money that’s pouring in.”
Trump’s remarks came just hours before his supporters violently clashed with counter-protesters in Washington, according to The Guardian.
Although the president disavowed knowledge of the protests, he has spent weeks firing up his supporters with false claims of a “stolen” election.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Trump brags about ‘the money that’s pouring in’ and disavows ‘liveliness’ at violent rallies
President Donald Trump in an interview that was recorded on Saturday praised anti-election protests that ended in violence.
Trump mentioned Saturday's protests while speaking to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade prior to the annual Army-Navy football game. He suggested that the rallies are evidence that the country does not want him to drop his election challenges.
"There are thousands and thousands of people," Trump insisted. "I had nothing to do with it. I didn't really know they were forming. They're forming. I'm just saying -- the spirit, the liveliness, the whole thing, even the fundraising, the money that's pouring in."
2020 Election
Republicans plotting attempt to deny presidency to Biden on floor of the House if Trump gives the word: report
According to a report from the New York Times, hardcore supporters of Donald Trump who serve in the House are willing to attempt to deny the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden if Donald Trump gives them a thumbs-up to proceed.
With the president insisting on Saturday during a Fox News interview that "It's not over," and Biden would be an "illegitimate president," a few Republicans are making plans to use the rules of the House to contest the election results.
2020 Election
Wave of GOP ‘kooks and crackpot’ candidates are following Trump’s lead and refusing to concede they lost: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is not the only Republican candidate unwilling to admit they were crushed at the polls, with an assortment of what one GOP campaign consultant called a collection of "kooks and crackpots" insisting the election was stolen from them.
As the report notes, it has been five weeks since the election, counting has concluded, the totals are in, and yet more than a few Republican candidates are clinging to conspiracy theories to explain their losses and are refusing to move on.