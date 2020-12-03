Trump ‘can’t handle the humiliation of being labeled a loser’: CNN White House correspondent

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Thursday said that President Donald Trump is lashing out everywhere because he cannot psychologically cope with the fact that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

While talking with CNN host Kate Bolduan, Harwood explained how Trump’s fragility over the results of the election has now led him to turn on longtime ally Attorney General Bill Barr.

“What he’s concerned about is the fact that Bill Barr, who’s been a very pliant attorney general, who’s done the president’s bidding on a number of fronts, ran into the reality that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud tilting this election,” Harwood explained. “Bill Barr decided to tell the truth about that and that made Donald Trump mad.”

Harwood then said that Trump cannot mentally process that he lost the election because it would fatally wound his own self-image.

“It’s clear that the president can’t handle being labeled a loser, can’t handle the humiliation in the eyes of his followers, the damage to his own ego,” he said.

Watch the video below.