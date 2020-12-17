Quantcast
Trump considering hosting ‘The Apprentice’ after losing the White House: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump appears at NBC promotional event (NBC)

President Donald Trump is considering a return to television after losing the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

“As he begins his final weeks in office, amid a winter surge in coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump has mentioned to confidants that he’s thinking about resurrecting ‘The Apprentice ‘or ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ reality TV show,” The Beast reported, citing “two people with direct knowledge of the situation and another person close to the president”

“Among his inner orbit of family, political aides, and advisers, it is yet another sign that, despite the president’s public insistence that he won the 2020 election, he recognizes that he has lost and that his ongoing legal crusade to cancel Joe Biden’s victory will come up short,” The Beast noted.

“The president has also bragged about how much of a ratings draw and money-maker the series was for him and creator and Trump pal Mark Burnett, and that if he wanted to, he could do it again. Whether a network would have him is another question,” The Beast noted.


2020 Election

Trump praises Alabama football coach for GOP effort to overturn the election

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, former Alabama college football coach and Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville suggested that he might join with fellow Republican Alabama lawmaker Mo Brooks to challenge the result of the Electoral College when Congress moves to ratify the presidential election in January.

On Twitter that evening, outgoing President Donald Trump praised his efforts, and urged other Republicans to "do something!"

That’s because he is a great champion and man of courage. More Republican Senators should follow his lead. We had a landslide victory, and then it was swindled away from the Republican Party - but we caught them. Do something! https://t.co/nZU0czsZgB

Breaking Banner

Trump aides ‘intervened’ to stop push for direct financial aid from increasing in stimulus bill: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wanted larger direct payments to Americans in the next stimulus bill, but his White House advisors reportedly talked him out of it.

"White House aides intervened Thursday to prevent President Trump from issuing a statement calling for substantially larger stimulus payments for millions of Americans, according to two people granted anonymity to share details of the private exchange," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

"On a phone call Thursday afternoon, Trump told allies that he believes stimulus payments in the next relief package should be “at least” $1,200 per person and possibly as big as $2,000 per person, the officials said. Congressional leadership is currently preparing a stimulus package that would provide checks of $600 per person," the newspaper reported. "Trump was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package, the officials said. Congressional Republicans have insisted that the relief bill remain less than $1 trillion, and it’s currently designed to cost around $900 billion. Larger stimulus checks could push the package’s total over $1 trillion."

Biden picks Deb Haaland as first Native American to run Interior: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as the first Native American interior secretary, US media reported Thursday, in a move that could recast the department's often troubled ties with indigenous tribes.

Haaland is a first-term Democrat from New Mexico in the US Congress and a member of the Laguna Pueblo people. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Native American to lead a cabinet-level department.

The choice fits with Biden's much-publicized pledge to form the most diverse White House cabinet in history.

The Interior Department is a vast agency of more than 70,000 employees overseeing the country's natural resources, including national parks, and oil and gas drilling sites, as well as tribal lands -- home to 578 federally recognized tribes.

