Trump considering hosting ‘The Apprentice’ after losing the White House: report

President Donald Trump is considering a return to television after losing the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

“As he begins his final weeks in office, amid a winter surge in coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump has mentioned to confidants that he’s thinking about resurrecting ‘The Apprentice ‘or ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ reality TV show,” The Beast reported, citing “two people with direct knowledge of the situation and another person close to the president”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Among his inner orbit of family, political aides, and advisers, it is yet another sign that, despite the president’s public insistence that he won the 2020 election, he recognizes that he has lost and that his ongoing legal crusade to cancel Joe Biden’s victory will come up short,” The Beast noted.

“The president has also bragged about how much of a ratings draw and money-maker the series was for him and creator and Trump pal Mark Burnett, and that if he wanted to, he could do it again. Whether a network would have him is another question,” The Beast noted.