Trump could deploy ‘military capabilities’ to states he lost — and rerun the election: Mike Flynn
Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn argued on the president could use the United States military to overturn the November election Trump lost.
Flynn argued on NewsMax Trump “could order, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically re-run an election in each of those states.”
“It’s not unprecedented,” Flynn falsely claimed.
Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states."
"People out there talk about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times." pic.twitter.com/KNmiAGGiPF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020
Biden taps Deb Haaland as first Native American to run Interior: US media
US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as the first Native American interior secretary, US media reported Thursday, in a move that could recast the department's often troubled ties with indigenous tribes.
Haaland is a first-term Democrat from New Mexico in the US Congress and a member of the Laguna Pueblo people. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Native American to lead a cabinet-level department.
The choice fits with Biden's much-publicized pledge to form the most diverse White House cabinet in history.
The Interior Department is a vast agency of more than 70,000 employees overseeing the country's natural resources, including national parks, and oil and gas drilling sites, as well as tribal lands -- home to 578 federally recognized tribes.
The GOP is dead — but a crazy conspiracy cult is inhabiting its corpse
It's been happening for decades — but the transformation is now complete.
This article was originally published at Salon
It started with the Whitewater investigation, went through all of the Benghazi investigations, and ramped up in recent years when Republicans turned around to falsely claim that the investigation into Donald Trump's ties with a Russian conspiracy to interfere with the 2016 election was as a "hoax," ignoring the overwhelming evidence of rampant collusion. On Wednesday, the transformation of the GOP from a real political party to a conspiracy theory cult was finally fully completed.
Proud Boys plan to ‘wreak havoc’ at Biden’s inauguration — while dressed in disguise: report
President Donald Trump notoriously told members of the far-right organization Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" before the 2020 presidential election. Since Trump lost, the Proud Boys have no longer been standing by.
Over the weekend in DC, there were multiple instances of violence and the Proud Boys were accused of burning Black Lives Matter banners at Black Churches.