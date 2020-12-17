Quantcast
Trump could deploy ‘military capabilities’ to states he lost — and rerun the election: Mike Flynn

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (screengrab).

Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn argued on the president could use the United States military to overturn the November election Trump lost.

Flynn argued on NewsMax Trump “could order, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically re-run an election in each of those states.”

“It’s not unprecedented,” Flynn falsely claimed.


