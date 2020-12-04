Trump declares Georgia’s GOP governor a ‘moron’ and ‘nutjob’ as Republican civil war intensifies: report
President Donald Trump is trashing Georgia’s GOP governor even worse in private than on Twitter, according to a new report by CNN.
“In the politics lead today, Georgia Republicans say that they are concerned about President Trump’s planned rally tomorrow in Georgia,” CNN’s Jake Tapper reported. “They worry that it could actually discourage Republican voter turnout. Two critical Senate runoff elections will determine if Republicans or Democrats control the Senate — and the prospects for much of President-elect Biden’s agenda.”
CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond reported the latest on the situation.
“Two sources telling my colleague Kaitlan Collins that President Trump blasted Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp as a moron and a nutjob during a recent phone call,” Diamond reported. “And it’s because of these comments that my sources tell me that Republicans are on edge ahead of the president’s visit tomorrow, concerned that more of these kinds of attacks could do more harm than good.”
Sources: In phone call, Trump blasted Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp as a ‘moron’ and ‘nut job’ @JDiamond1 reports pic.twitter.com/iyrAAGM4jK
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) December 4, 2020
