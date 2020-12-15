Quantcast
Trump declares ‘this Fake Election can no longer stand’ in after-midnight Twitter rant

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (AFP)

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden officially won the Electoral College 306-234.

It was the same outcome that President Donald Trump described as a “landslide” after he received 306 Electoral Votes in 2016.

But Trump has refused to concede and is instead continuing to spread conspiracy theories about the election result.

He continued his delusions on Twitter early Tuesday morning with more lies about the 2020 election, which Trump lost:

