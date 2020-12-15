Trump declares ‘this Fake Election can no longer stand’ in after-midnight Twitter rant
On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden officially won the Electoral College 306-234.
It was the same outcome that President Donald Trump described as a “landslide” after he received 306 Electoral Votes in 2016.
#ElectoralCollege Result https://t.co/oqjIlBEDXy pic.twitter.com/LRFcFVKd1t
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 15, 2020
But Trump has refused to concede and is instead continuing to spread conspiracy theories about the election result.
He continued his delusions on Twitter early Tuesday morning with more lies about the 2020 election, which Trump lost:
This is BIG NEWS. Dominion Voting Machines are a disaster all over the Country. Changed the results of a landslide election. Can’t let this happen. Thank you for the genius, bravery, and patriotism of the Judge. Should get a medal! https://t.co/4WwiA83Prg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020
Thank you Kevin. Many Trump votes were routed to Biden. The highly respected Michigan Judge released this epic report. True all over the Country. This Fake Election can no longer stand. Get moving Republicans. Big Swing State Win! 75,000,000 VOTES. https://t.co/0sodJFr80k
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020
A GOP senator tied himself in knots with a ridiculous answer rather than say Biden is president-elect
On Monday, the Electoral College officially voted 306-232 to make Joe Biden the next president of the United States. Many other milestones had made the final result clear for weeks, but President Donald Trump has decided to contest the election anyway.
With the vote of the Electoral College, however, those fights appear all the more futile. So many Republican officials who had previously been hesitant to acknowledge Biden's win started to come around on Monday.
The Wall Street Journal reported:
Trump sends ominous threat to fellow Republicans if Georgia doesn’t overturn Biden’s win
On Monday, the Electoral College met to formalize the results of this year's presidential election — and that included electors in Georgia, where President-elect Joe Biden won the state's 16 electoral votes. President Donald Trump, however, has pushed a disinformation campaign alleging he was the real winner in Georgia. And on Twitter, Trump threatened that the state's two incumbent GOP senators competing with Democrats in runoffs could have a "bad day" on January 5 if the presidential election result isn't overturned.
With Democrat Stacey Abrams presiding, Georgia's 16 electoral votes were cast for Biden on Monday. And it was also on Monday that Trump angrily railed against Gov. Brian Kemp on Twitter. Trump is furious with Kemp as well as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, for acknowledging that Biden won Georgia. Trump tweeted:
Trump is ‘depressed’ Republicans aren’t overturning the election — and wants Fox News to ‘pay’ for betrayal: report
President Donald Trump has continued to hold out false hope that the 2020 presidential election could be overturned -- and has an enemies list of Fox News personalities who didn't go along with his conspiracy theories -- according to a new report.
The story, by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, is titled, "Scoop: Trump's frenetic, fanciful, bitter final plea."
"Right up to Monday's Electoral College vote, President Trump held the false hope that Republican-controlled state legislatures would replace electors with allies who'd overturn Joe Biden's win, two people who discussed the matter with him told Axios. The big picture: Through the past week, the sources said, the president browbeat GOP legislators in multiple states, launched tirades against Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia, vowed to make Fox News 'pay' for accurately calling the race, and tested ways to say he didn't win without acknowledging he had lost," Swan reported.