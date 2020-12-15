Trump declares ‘this Fake Election can no longer stand’ in after-midnight Twitter rant

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden officially won the Electoral College 306-234.

It was the same outcome that President Donald Trump described as a “landslide” after he received 306 Electoral Votes in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Trump has refused to concede and is instead continuing to spread conspiracy theories about the election result.

He continued his delusions on Twitter early Tuesday morning with more lies about the 2020 election, which Trump lost:

This is BIG NEWS. Dominion Voting Machines are a disaster all over the Country. Changed the results of a landslide election. Can’t let this happen. Thank you for the genius, bravery, and patriotism of the Judge. Should get a medal! https://t.co/4WwiA83Prg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

Thank you Kevin. Many Trump votes were routed to Biden. The highly respected Michigan Judge released this epic report. True all over the Country. This Fake Election can no longer stand. Get moving Republicans. Big Swing State Win! 75,000,000 VOTES. https://t.co/0sodJFr80k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020