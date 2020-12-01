Trump demands GOP Georgia governor ‘call off’ election in new Twitter outburst

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted a new demand for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to “do something” and overturn the results of the election. Specifically, Trump wants him to “check signatures and count signed envelopes” and then “call off [the] election” because “It won’t be needed” — presumably meaning call off the Georgia Senate runoffs because the “real” vote count would show Republicans won outright.

Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

In reality, signature matching of mail-in ballots was in fact already done, the election has been certified for President-elect Joe Biden, and the governor does not have any authority to override the secretary of state or “call off” elections.