Trump demands GOP Georgia governor ‘call off’ election in new Twitter outburst
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted a new demand for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to “do something” and overturn the results of the election. Specifically, Trump wants him to “check signatures and count signed envelopes” and then “call off [the] election” because “It won’t be needed” — presumably meaning call off the Georgia Senate runoffs because the “real” vote count would show Republicans won outright.
Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020
In reality, signature matching of mail-in ballots was in fact already done, the election has been certified for President-elect Joe Biden, and the governor does not have any authority to override the secretary of state or “call off” elections.
2020 Election
CNN’s Ronald Brownstein compares GOP silence on Trump’s loss to Joe McCarthy’s enablers
CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein penned an analysis that compared today's Republican Party to those from Sen. Joseph McCarthy's (R-WY) "red scare" during the early days of the Cold War.
"In McCarthy's era, most of the GOP's leaders found excuses to avoid challenging conspiracy theories that they knew to be implausible, even as evidence of their costs to the nation steadily mounted," wrote Brownstein.
With Republicans today throwing around "communist" and "socialist" as pejoratives for Democrats, it can be difficult to see where McCarthyism began and ended. His attacks began in the early 1950s when Congress created the House Un-American Activities Committee to investigate the private lives of Americans in the military and government. For McCarthy that quickly spread to a crusade against Hollywood, musicians and the literary world. He destroyed careers with a mere subpoena demanding people name names of other communists they know.
2020 Election
Trump baffled by vaccine hold-up because he has the ’emotional make-up of a small child’: CNN
Reporting on a planned White House task force meeting on Tuesday where FDA head Steven Hahn is expected to provide an update on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, CNN's John Harwood said officials in the government are having to fend off a pestering Donald Trump.
According to CNN's Jim Sciutto, Trump is "upset" that the vaccine hasn't been released to the public yet because he doesn't understand the complexity of the massive public health project and why the FDA hasn't approved the vaccine's release.
"This is not the first time we've been concerned about the president interfering, perhaps with an eye towards politics, to the scientific questions about vaccine approval. What do we know?" Sciutto asked.
2020 Election
Republicans are giving Trump ‘two more weeks’ to see the ‘writing on the wall’ before intervening: CNN’s Raju
Top Republican officials are remaining silent as President Donald Trump continues peddling false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, but a new report from CNN's Manu Raju suggests their patience does have its limits.
During an interview with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Raju said that Republicans know they're going to have to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden won the election at some point, although they're trying to string it out for as long as they can to avoid angering the president.
"Republican senators tell me they believe this will all sort itself out on December 14th," he explained. "I have it at two more weeks, hoping it gets resolved by the time that the state electors are chosen, and at that time they hope the president sees the writing on the wall and they do not have to get involved."