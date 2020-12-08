Trump derails vaccine summit with lie-filled election rant: ‘We were rewarded with a victory’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a White House vaccine summit to push for the 2020 election to be overturned.

At the Operation Warp Speed event, NBC correspondent Peter Alexander asked the president why President-elect Joe Biden’s team had not been invited.

Trump responded by repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election.

“We’re going to have to see who the next administration is,” Trump said. “Because we won in those swing states and there was terrible things that went on. So we’re going to have see who the next administration is.”

“Hopefully the next administration will be the Trump administration because you can’t steal hundreds of thousands of votes, you can’t have fraud and deception and all of the things that they did and then slightly win a swing state,” he continued. “All of the things we’ve done and we were rewarded with a victory. Now let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it’s a legislator or legislatures or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court.”

Trump added: “If somebody has the courage, I know who the next administration will be.”

