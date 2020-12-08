Trump derails vaccine summit with lie-filled election rant: ‘We were rewarded with a victory’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a White House vaccine summit to push for the 2020 election to be overturned.
At the Operation Warp Speed event, NBC correspondent Peter Alexander asked the president why President-elect Joe Biden’s team had not been invited.
Trump responded by repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election.
“We’re going to have to see who the next administration is,” Trump said. “Because we won in those swing states and there was terrible things that went on. So we’re going to have see who the next administration is.”
“Hopefully the next administration will be the Trump administration because you can’t steal hundreds of thousands of votes, you can’t have fraud and deception and all of the things that they did and then slightly win a swing state,” he continued. “All of the things we’ve done and we were rewarded with a victory. Now let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it’s a legislator or legislatures or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court.”
Trump added: “If somebody has the courage, I know who the next administration will be.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Trump derails vaccine summit with lie-filled election rant: ‘We were rewarded with a victory’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a White House vaccine summit to push for the 2020 election to be overturned.
At the Operation Warp Speed event, NBC correspondent Peter Alexander asked the president why President-elect Joe Biden's team had not been invited.
Trump responded by repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election.
"We're going to have to see who the next administration is," Trump said. "Because we won in those swing states and there was terrible things that went on. So we're going to have see who the next administration is."
"Hopefully the next administration will be the Trump administration because you can't steal hundreds of thousands of votes, you can't have fraud and deception and all of the things that they did and then slightly win a swing state," he continued. "All of the things we've done and we were rewarded with a victory. Now let's see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it's a legislator or legislatures or whether it's a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court."
2020 Election
Republicans kill resolution of joint House-Senate Inaugural Committee declaring Joe Biden president-elect
Republicans on the six-member joint, bipartisan House and Senate Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) on Tuesday killed a resolution naming Joe Biden President-elect.
The Committee was created under the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It is "responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States at the Capitol."
2020 Election
Trumpism hasn’t lost its iron grip on the GOP — and Trump is now furiously at war with ‘RINOs’: journalist
Although former Vice President Joe Biden enjoyed a decisive victory in the 2020 presidential election — winning 306 electoral votes and defeating President Donald Trump by more than 7 million in the popular vote — most Republicans in Congress are afraid to publicly acknowledge Biden as president-elect. Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud — and many Republicans are afraid of offending him. This situation, journalist A.B. Stoddard argues in an article for the conservative website The Bulwark, underscores the dysfunction in the GOP and the fact that Trumpism is still alive and well among Republicans.