Trump escalates his ‘unprecedented assault’ on democracy as time runs out for him to steal the election: report

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to falsely claim that he had won the 2020 presidential election — which he lost.

“With his legal options dwindling and time running out before a key electoral college deadline, President Trump on Thursday ramped up pressure on the Supreme Court to help overturn Joe Biden’s victory, gaining the support of more than 100 congressional Republicans in the unprecedented assault on the U.S. election system,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “By late afternoon, 106 GOP House members — a majority of the 196-member Republican caucus — had signed on to an amicus brief to support the Texas-led motion, among them Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.”

The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States. 78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

“In fact, his campaign’s legal team has suffered more than three dozen defeats in federal and state courts, including the high court’s ruling Tuesday denying a motion to block Pennsylvania from certifying Biden’s win in that state,” The Post reported. “The appeal to the Supreme Court came days before the statutory deadline Monday for electoral college representatives in each state to vote on final certification of the results and send them to Congress for ratification early next month. The justices could decide as soon as Friday whether to accept the case, which seeks to take advantage of the allowance that lawsuits between states may be filed directly at the Supreme Court.”

How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states. How can a country be run by an illegitimate president? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

“But officials in the targeted states said any claims in the filings have already been dismissed in lower courts. In all, 20 states, along with the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, filed a motion calling on the high court to reject the Texas request,” the newspaper noted. “Each of the targeted states filed an objection to Texas’s intentions and, taken together, offered the court a wide range of reasons not to get involved: that Texas lacks legal standing to file such a complaint; that the court shouldn’t get involved in the ultimate political question, a presidential election; that Texas has not shown there were any constitutional violations; that the claims come too late; and that its filing simply recycles allegations that have already been rejected by state and local courts.”

“Donald Trump won by a landslide, and they stole it from him!” @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

“Trump has waged relentless attacks on the U.S. election system, beginning on election night and continuing even as Biden has run up a margin of victory of more than 7 million votes nationwide, along with an electoral college advantage of 306 to 232, matching Trump’s 2016 advantage over Hillary Clinton,” the newspaper noted.

….The fact that our Country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.” A Trump fan at Georgia Rally on @OANN Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

“Trump has openly sought to pressure the court to side with his campaign, suggesting before the election that one reason he was moving quickly to name Justice Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September was to be sure there was a strong conservative majority in anticipation of an extended legal battle over the outcome,” The Post reported.

19 states are fighting for us, almost unheard of support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020