Trump freaks out in after-midnight twitter meltdown about getting ‘screwed’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters on the White House lawn (screengrab)

President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were officially rejected by the United States Supreme Court on Friday.

After midnight, Trump sadly complained about the result on Twitter.

“So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost. You can’t get ‘standing’ before the Supreme Court, so you ‘intervene’ with wonderful states that, after careful study and consideration, think you got ‘screwed’, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!” Trump posted.

