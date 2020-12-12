Trump freaks out in after-midnight twitter meltdown about getting ‘screwed’
President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were officially rejected by the United States Supreme Court on Friday.
After midnight, Trump sadly complained about the result on Twitter.
“So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost. You can’t get ‘standing’ before the Supreme Court, so you ‘intervene’ with wonderful states that, after careful study and consideration, think you got ‘screwed’, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!” Trump posted.
….that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
2020 Election
Trump freaks out in after-midnight twitter meltdown about getting ‘screwed’
President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were officially rejected by the United States Supreme Court on Friday.
After midnight, Trump sadly complained about the result on Twitter.
"So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far - and purportedly lost. You can’t get 'standing' before the Supreme Court, so you 'intervene' with wonderful states that, after careful study and consideration, think you got 'screwed', something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!" Trump posted.
2020 Election
Trump whines about losing on Twitter after skipping White House Christmas Party
President Donald Trump on Friday suffered a humiliating defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court when his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were rejected by all nine justices.
Trump had argued it would be a great win for the American people if the Supreme Court overturned the will of the voters.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1337494507756072961
After the defeat, Trump skipped the White House Christmas Party.
2020 Election
Trump is frustrated with Bill Barr — and may appoint 2 special counsels in his final days: report
President Donald Trump is angry that Attorney General Bill Barr knew about investigations into Hunter Biden but did not make them public until after the election, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.
"President Trump has expressed interest in pursuing the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations of fraud in the November elections and issues related to Hunter Biden, according to people familiar with the matter. In recent days, the president has directed advisers to look for people who could serve in such a position, one of the people said, as lawsuits and other efforts by Mr. Trump and his campaign to reverse the election results founder," the newspaper reported Friday evening.