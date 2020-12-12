‘Trump has staged the ultimate loyalty test’ for Republicans — and won: report

President Donald Trump has failed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but he has won a large prize, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

“President Trump’s push to overturn his election loss has been repeatedly defeated and rebuffed by the courts, culminating in a terse dismissal late Friday by the Supreme Court. But the campaign has also served another purpose — rallying Republicans across the country to back Trump’s assault on democratic principles and further cementing his control over the party even as he prepares to leave the White House,” the newspaper reported.

“For the past six weeks, Trump has staged the ultimate loyalty test for the party faithful as he forced Republican officials to opt between siding with him and the nation’s democratic process. Through public displays of support and lengthy silences, the vast majority of elected Republicans chose to back Trump,” The Post noted.

The only embarrassments to the USA in this picture are Trump, 19 state AGs, 126 GOP members of the House, and Senators like Ted Cruz who used this occasion to prove that their loyalty is to themselves & the Dear Leader, not our country, the Constitution, or democratic principles https://t.co/7u5Vb8CLmz — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 12, 2020

“Nearly two-thirds of House Republicans and 18 state attorneys general signed their names to the failed Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to have justices overturn the will of voters in multiple states. Others have gone on television to parrot the president’s baseless conspiracy theories about vote-rigging. Some are using rhetoric reminiscent of the Civil War to express their fealty to the president’s cause,” the newspaper noted. “From libertarians to moderates to far-right conservatives, Republican officials across the country are bending to Trump’s will and engaging in performative displays of loyalty in an unprecedented attack on the peaceful transfer of power.”

"As a Democrat, we put up with too much of this stuff. We act like we're..the adults in the room..try and appeal to their better nature. It's looking less and less like they have a better nature to appeal to." Minnesota AG @keithellison on the modern GOP:pic.twitter.com/RyBQG9v3yz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 12, 2020