‘Trump has staged the ultimate loyalty test’ for Republicans — and won: report
President Donald Trump has failed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but he has won a large prize, according to a new report in The Washington Post.
“President Trump’s push to overturn his election loss has been repeatedly defeated and rebuffed by the courts, culminating in a terse dismissal late Friday by the Supreme Court. But the campaign has also served another purpose — rallying Republicans across the country to back Trump’s assault on democratic principles and further cementing his control over the party even as he prepares to leave the White House,” the newspaper reported.
“For the past six weeks, Trump has staged the ultimate loyalty test for the party faithful as he forced Republican officials to opt between siding with him and the nation’s democratic process. Through public displays of support and lengthy silences, the vast majority of elected Republicans chose to back Trump,” The Post noted.
The only embarrassments to the USA in this picture are Trump, 19 state AGs, 126 GOP members of the House, and Senators like Ted Cruz who used this occasion to prove that their loyalty is to themselves & the Dear Leader, not our country, the Constitution, or democratic principles https://t.co/7u5Vb8CLmz
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 12, 2020
“Nearly two-thirds of House Republicans and 18 state attorneys general signed their names to the failed Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to have justices overturn the will of voters in multiple states. Others have gone on television to parrot the president’s baseless conspiracy theories about vote-rigging. Some are using rhetoric reminiscent of the Civil War to express their fealty to the president’s cause,” the newspaper noted. “From libertarians to moderates to far-right conservatives, Republican officials across the country are bending to Trump’s will and engaging in performative displays of loyalty in an unprecedented attack on the peaceful transfer of power.”
"As a Democrat, we put up with too much of this stuff. We act like we're..the adults in the room..try and appeal to their better nature. It's looking less and less like they have a better nature to appeal to."
Minnesota AG @keithellison on the modern GOP:pic.twitter.com/RyBQG9v3yz
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 12, 2020
2020 Election
Pelosi can blackball Republicans who backed Trump’s election plot from serving in Congress: report
Progressives are pushing for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to avoid seating any Republican House members who have publicly supported President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election from Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden.
That’s because Section 3 of the 14th Amendment literally says that anyone who has tried to rebel against the Constitution after having pledged to protect it can’t hold political office. This would include any GOP House members who signed onto an amicus brief supporting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bogus Supreme Court case seeking to toss hundreds of thousands of votes in four swing states, so that Trump can steal a democratically decided election.
Trump supporters reject the reality he lost the election and march on Washington, DC
Thousands of red-hatted protesters filled Washington streets on Saturday to demand "four more years" for Donald Trump's presidency and to denounce, without proof, the "massive fraud" they insist gave the election to Joe Biden.
Despite a stinging decision Friday at the US Supreme Court -- which snubbed a last-ditch effort by Trump backers to overturn Biden's November 3 victory -- those at the rally insisted their candidate had won and made their views loudly known.
Thousands gathered around Freedom Plaza, a few blocks from the White House, in a festive atmosphere.
It was a sizable crowd, but noticeably smaller than a similar rally a month ago when 10,000 people converged near the White House to support Trump.