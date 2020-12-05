Trump has turned the GOP into the party of ‘cowards’ and ‘eunuchs’: Republican strategist

On MSNBC Saturday, Republicans strategist Rick Tyler tore into his party for allowing themselves to be used by outgoing President Donald Trump for his own ends.

“Rick, talk to me about this,” said anchor Ali Velshi. “For those who are not Republicans or consider themselves conservatives, explain to me what you believe the motivation is in sitting and watching this Republican clown car with a seized engine and tires blowed out going off a cliff? Why would any Republican want this to happen? I get Jennifer’s point that maybe Trump is more popular than some of them are, but there is life after Trump, and shouldn’t Republicans who have had a political party for a very long time be thinking about that?”

“What you’re seeing is a party of cowards,” said Tyler. “I don’t know if there’s rehabilitation for eunuchs, a party of eunuchs, but I don’t think there is. This party has self-destructed and destroyed itself, although I would say that you underestimate the legal team. I’m looking to give them a contribution, and I’d encourage many people to give Rudy … as much contribution and money to keep this clown show going, because I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“They’re in Georgia now telling people not to vote, to boycott the Republican election,” continued Tyler. “Where is Donald Trump saying this? A political first in my political experience, the political first, he’s going to have a rally for losers. He’s going to be center stage in the loser rally and he’s not going to talk about what’s at stake in the Senate. Barely going to mention the republican candidates. We don’t have to wonder about this. We know who he is. Donald Trump will just talk about how the election was stolen, the grievances and he’ll drive away the very voters that Perdue and Loeffler need to win in Georgia.”

Watch below:

