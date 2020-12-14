Trump humiliated after his own hand-picked judges refuse to hand him the election: columnist

Perhaps one of the more humiliating defeats for President Donald Trump is that his own appointed judges refused to hand him a “win.”

The Washington Post‘s Aaron Blake noted “at least eight judges appointed by Trump have ruled against or declined to bolster the pro-Trump effort pushing baseless allegations of massive voter fraud and irregularities, as did another on his Supreme Court shortlist. And of the 46 people on those shortlists, more than 10 percent have failed to ‘come through’ for him.”

Three of those, of course, were Trump’s Supreme Court Justices, including Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump tried to influence with some kind of meme with laser eyes.

They got caught because we were leading by so much more than they ever thought possible. Late night ballot “dumps” went crazy! https://t.co/gPpVWUUs91 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

Over the weekend, the High Court rejected Trump’s plea to take up the case after he spent so much time saying that the Justices would bail him out.

“We’ve proven it,” Trump said about his lawyers proving there was election fraud, something he hasn’t been able to prove. “But no judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court. I am so disappointed in them. No judge, including in the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard.”

He then ranted that he should have “standing” just by being the president of the United States. Trump has previously said that Article II gives him absolute power.

“I have an Article II where I have the right to do whatever I want as president,” Trump said in July 2019. It would be more than a year later that Trump learned that Article II doesn’t quite give him the power he thought he had, particularly over other branches of the government.

Sunday, Trump ranted that the Supreme Court justices refused to take up the case because they “chickened out.”

…They just “chickened out” and didn’t want to rule on the merits of the case. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

Wisconsin Judge Brett H. Ludwig was appointed by Trump to the U.S. District Court in Wisconsin in 2017, but when faced with a suit from the president, he called it “bizarre” and ruled against what he called an “extraordinary” suit.

“A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred,” he wrote. “This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case, and he has lost on the merits. In his reply brief, plaintiff ‘asks that the Rule of Law be followed.’ It has been.”

Stephanos Bibas, another Trump federal appeals court nominee, but in Pennsylvania, explained to Trump’s lawyers, “calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

Judges William Pryor and Barbara Lagoa were both on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist and both ruled against a case from Trump-loving lawyer Lin Wood, even mocking him for lacking a basic understanding “of what mootness is.”

Judge Andrew Brasher has been nominated twice by Trump for district judge, but he shot down Wood and lawyer Sidney Powell’s suits. So did Steven Grimberg, who alleged that it “harms the public interest.”

“All told, at least 86 judges have rejected at least one post-election lawsuit, and 38 of them were appointed by Republicans,” said Blake.

Meanwhile, 90 percent of Republicans in Congress have decided they don’t believe the election outcome, but 70 percent of Republican lawmakers refused to answer when asked who they believe won in November.