Trump is using ‘lunatic conspiracy theories’ to ‘subvert the will of the people’: CNN White House correspondent

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday bluntly talked about President Donald Trump’s efforts to wreck American democracy by pressuring state lawmakers to appoint their own electors to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

While speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Harwood minced no words when describing Trump’s efforts.

“He is pressing states that he lost in the election to try to subvert the will of the people on the basis of lies and lunatic conspiracy theories,” Harwood said. “And in the process he has frozen the entire republican party in some combination of simple fear… or complicity in what he is doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harwood then explained how, even though Trump’s gambit to stay in power is unlikely to succeed, the harm he is doing to the United States right now is without precedent.

“It is not going to bear fruit for him, he is going to leave,” he explained. “Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as president on January 20th, but he’s doing a lot of damage to American democracy in the meantime.”

Watch the video below.