Trump is using ‘lunatic conspiracy theories’ to ‘subvert the will of the people’: CNN White House correspondent
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday bluntly talked about President Donald Trump’s efforts to wreck American democracy by pressuring state lawmakers to appoint their own electors to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
While speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Harwood minced no words when describing Trump’s efforts.
“He is pressing states that he lost in the election to try to subvert the will of the people on the basis of lies and lunatic conspiracy theories,” Harwood said. “And in the process he has frozen the entire republican party in some combination of simple fear… or complicity in what he is doing.”
Harwood then explained how, even though Trump’s gambit to stay in power is unlikely to succeed, the harm he is doing to the United States right now is without precedent.
“It is not going to bear fruit for him, he is going to leave,” he explained. “Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as president on January 20th, but he’s doing a lot of damage to American democracy in the meantime.”
Texas contests election results in four battleground states in unusual last-minute lawsuit
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House to President-elect Joe Biden.
In the suit, he claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states violated federal law, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the states from voting in the Electoral College.
GOPer rants election lies in bonkers House floor speech: ‘Trump won the Electoral College and a second term’
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Tuesday unleashed a torrent of lies about the election in a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Congress is the judge, jury and final arbiter of the 2020 presidential election contest," Brooks announced. "Further, America's election system in plagued by systemic flaws that promote voter fraud and election theft."
Brooks argued that Congress had only authorized a "24 hour window" for voting and that most early and absentee votes are "illegal."
"Vote buying schemes are far more difficult to detect when citizens vote by mail," he complained. "In contrast, socialist Democrats used bureaucratic allies or engaged in rigged lawsuits involving conspiratorial parties and inattentive judges to obtain sham settlement agreements that blatantly violate the Constitution and federal law to promote voter fraud and election theft with the singular goal of stealing the United States presidency."
Former Trump official sues Trump attorney who called for his execution
Chris Krebs, the former cybersecurity chief who declared – against President Donald Trump's wishes – that the 2020 election was the most secure ever, is filing a lawsuit against one of the President's attorneys who called for his execution, New York Times staff writer Alan Feuer reports.
“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump],” Trump attorney Joe diGenova said on “The Howie Carr Show,” which is simulcast on Newsmax. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”