Trump, Jr denies he is vying to take over the National Rifle Association

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday denied reports he is seeking to replace Wayne LaPierre in leading the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“I love and support the NRA and have been a longtime member, but I don’t want Wayne’s job. This story is total fake news,” Donald Trump, Jr. posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

He went on to urge his followers to donate to the organization, which is in deep financial distress.

