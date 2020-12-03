Quantcast
Trump, Jr denies he is vying to take over the National Rifle Association

Published

38 mins ago

on

Donald Trump, Jr. in an advertisement for gun silencers (image via screengrab).

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday denied reports he is seeking to replace Wayne LaPierre in leading the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“I love and support the NRA and have been a longtime member, but I don’t want Wayne’s job. This story is total fake news,” Donald Trump, Jr. posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

He went on to urge his followers to donate to the organization, which is in deep financial distress.

2020 Election

Eric Swalwell breaks down the obvious implication of Republicans’ latest voter fraud lawsuit

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) filed a second lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the election in Pennsylvania — a state that President Donald Trump has targeted with a number of legal challenges himself, although has consistently failed to find evidence of widespread election irregularities.

But as with his first lawsuit, there is a problem — invalidating the results in Pennsylvania would also invalidate Kelly's own re-election.

🚨NEW: Congressman Kelly, for a second time, asks the US Supreme Court to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania election, including his own election. He withdrew his last application before the Court could rule.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9

Breaking Banner

Fox News personality tested positive for coronavirus — ‘The Five’ will broadcast from home studios: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Fox News is taking precautions after one of its on-air personalities tested positive for COVID-19.

"Juan Williams, a veteran Fox News personality who co-hosts the popular afternoon talk show 'The Five,' tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and is quarantining, two people who were briefed on his condition said. Mr. Williams taped a live episode of 'The Five' on Wednesday afternoon at Fox News’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters, appearing on the set with several of his co-hosts, including the popular conservative commentators Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld," The New York Times reported Thursday. "The hosts, like guests on some other cable talk shows during the pandemic, sat about seven feet apart."

2020 Election

Trump has raised over $207 million since the election by lying about voter fraud: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from his followers by feeding them false voter fraud conspiracy theories and begging for money to help challenge the result.

"Mr. Trump’s campaign apparatus has continued to aggressively solicit donations under the guise of supporting his various legal challenges to the election of Joseph R. Biden Jr., but as of now 75 percent of donations go to to a new political action committee that Mr. Trump formed in mid-November and 25 percent to the Republican Party," reported Shane Goldmacher. "Only if a donor gives more than $6,000 do those funds go to Mr. Trump’s formal 'recount' account."

