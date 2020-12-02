Trump, Kushner and White House hit with lawsuit to prevent them from destroying records
President Donald Trump, his son-in-law White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, and the White House were hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday to prevent the Trump administration from destroying documents during the last days of their time in office.
According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and multiple other groups allege that the president and his administration are already “violating the Presidential Records Act by failing to properly preserve records of official government business,” reports Axios.
The lawsuit is suggesting that White House abrogate an official policy requiring staffers to “preserve screenshots of information sent on non-official messaging platforms as official presidential records.”
In a statement released on Tuesday, CREW and other plaintiffs including National Security Archive, the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations and the American Historical Association, explained the importance of the White House adopting a policy that promotes more transparency. Due to the high possibility that Trump will be embroiled in a criminal investigation surrounding his personal and professional finances, there is an increased likelihood that Trump would destroy documents from his presidency.
“With the President facing potential legal and financial exposure once he leaves office, there is a growing risk that he will destroy records of his presidency before leaving.”
CREW and other platforms are arguing that screenshots do not capture metadata for each message which means there would only be incomplete copies of what is preserved.
“As guidance from the National Archives and Records Administration makes clear, screenshots that do not capture a message’s metadata are not ‘complete copies’ as the Presidential Records Act requires.”
Kushner has reportedly “admitted using non-official messaging accounts like WhatsApp to conduct official White House business, relying on screenshots alone to satisfy his record-keeping obligations.”
The statement indicates, “This is part of a larger pattern of the President and the White House ignoring, if not flouting, their obligation to create and preserve records memorializing official actions and decisions.”
2020 Election
Trump’s 2020 campaign is running out of oxygen — but the president has a strategy for 2024: reports
This week, many of President Donald Trump's supporters were bitterly disappointed when Attorney General William Barr acknowledged, during an interview with the Associated Press, that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. In Axios, reporter Margaret Talev stresses that with key battleground states having certified their election results and even Barr disputing Trump's election fraud claims, Trump's 2020 campaign has almost run out of oxygen. And according to a separate Axios article by Jonathan Swan and Mike Allen, Trump is making plans to announce his 2024 campaign.
2020 Election
Shook-up Georgia secretary of state unloads on Trump for ‘threat environment’ and ‘violent rhetoric’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday echoed the words of election official Gabriel Sterling, who accused President Donald Trump of "inciting acts of violence."
"Even after this office requests that President Trump try and quell the violent rhetoric being borne out of his continuing claims of winning the states where he obviously lost, he tweeted out: 'Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia,'" Raffensperger explained during a Wednesday press conference.
2020 Election
‘Bye-bye – You won’t be missed’: Betsy DeVos gets slammed by Bernie Sanders as she attacks push for tuition-free college
Sen. Bernie Sanders late Tuesday called Betsy DeVos "the worst education secretary in the history of America" and made abundantly clear that he's not mourning her imminent departure after the billionaire school privatization zealot lashed out at popular proposals to cancel student loan debt and make public colleges and universities tuition-free.
"What do you call a billionaire who registered a $40 million, 164-foot yacht in the Cayman Islands to avoid $2.4 million in U.S. taxes, while undermining public schools? The worst education secretary in the history of America," tweeted the Vermont senator, a leading proponent of student debt cancellation and tuition-free higher education. "Bye-bye, Betsy DeVos. You won't be missed."