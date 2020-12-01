Trump lashes out again at Georgia Republicans for ‘massive voter fraud’ — and it may backfire in Senate runoffs
President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to lie about massive voter fraud by Georgia Republicans — even though it may backfire during the Peach State’s two runoff elections in January that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
Trump made the comment the same day Republican election official Gabriel Sterling blasted Trump and the state’s two GOP senators for pushing delusional conspiracy theories about the election results. Both Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) are in runoff elections.
“Rigged Election,” Trump falsely tweeted after 10 p.m. at the White House.
“Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and [Gov. Brian Kemp] afraid of. They know what we’ll find,” Trump argued, despite there being no evidence of fraud that would change the fact he lost the state.
Even if Trump were successful in overturning the will of the voters in Georgia, he would still lose the Electoral College.
Georgia Republicans are worried Trump’s attacks on the legitimacy of the voting systems in Georgia will depress GOP turnout and could deliver control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.
Trump has announced he will be campaigning in Georgia on Saturday.
Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!! https://t.co/Km7tRm2s1A
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020
