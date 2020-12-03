Quantcast
Trump lost another communications director

13 mins ago

Alyssa Farah (Fox News/screen grab)

After losing the election one month ago Thursday, President Donald Trump is seeing his staff slowly dissipating as they look for stable employment.

After moving over to the White House to the communications post in April, Alyssa Farah has left for greener pastures.

Before Farah was Jason Miller, Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, Sean Spicer again, Anthony Scaramucci, Hope Hicks, Bill Shine, Stephanie Grisham then ultimately Farah.

The Washington Post report noted that Farah had a different message on the Saturday night that President-elect Joe Biden was named the winner of the election

“There is more that unites as a Nation than divides us,” she tweeted, with three American flag emojis. It flies in the face of President Donald Trump’s message that the election was rigged and he is the true winner.

Earlier Thursday, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Farah said that Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova calling for violence against former DHS official Chris Krebs, “was wildly inappropriate.”

Read the report at the Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump lost another communications director

12 mins ago

December 3, 2020

Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal prison hit with major COVID outbreak — and it may help her get bail: report

19 mins ago

December 3, 2020

Coronavirus is surging at the federal prison in Brooklyn holding Ghislaine Maxwell, the NY Daily News reported Thursday.

"Confirmed COVID cases have skyrocketed at Brooklyn’s federal jail, with 55 new cases confirmed between Tuesday and Thursday, according to numbers obtained by the Daily News. The Metropolitan Detention Center, home to high-profile inmates like Ghislaine Maxwell, had a total of 25 confirmed cases since March as of Tuesday, but now has a total of 80 cases, according to the most recent numbers compiled by the Bureau of Prison and shared with The News," the tabloid reported.

2020 Election

Trump’s outrageous lies used to be terrifying — now they’re just pathetic

55 mins ago

December 3, 2020

Donald Trump was at it again Wednesday, releasing a 46-minute video full of ridiculous lies, claiming that his loss to Joe Biden in November's presidential election was due to "corrupt forces" operating "on a scale never seen before." He called on the Supreme Court to throw out enough votes so that "I very easily win in all states."

This article was originally published at Salon

