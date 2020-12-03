Trump lost another communications director

After losing the election one month ago Thursday, President Donald Trump is seeing his staff slowly dissipating as they look for stable employment.

After moving over to the White House to the communications post in April, Alyssa Farah has left for greener pastures.

Before Farah was Jason Miller, Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, Sean Spicer again, Anthony Scaramucci, Hope Hicks, Bill Shine, Stephanie Grisham then ultimately Farah.

The Washington Post report noted that Farah had a different message on the Saturday night that President-elect Joe Biden was named the winner of the election

“There is more that unites as a Nation than divides us,” she tweeted, with three American flag emojis. It flies in the face of President Donald Trump’s message that the election was rigged and he is the true winner.

Earlier Thursday, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Farah said that Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova calling for violence against former DHS official Chris Krebs, “was wildly inappropriate.”

Read the report at the Post.