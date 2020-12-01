Trump lost because he lacks empathy — and he could’ve won in a landslide: GOP strategist Brad Parscale
On Tuesday, speaking to Fox News, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale pinned blame for the president’s election loss on his inability to be “publicly empathetic” to those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think [our suburban losses go] to one thing,” said Parscale, who was demoted midway through the campaign after bad press for his lavish spending and Trump’s frustration over his failure to improve his slide in polls. “I think it was the decision on COVID to go for reopening the economy versus public empathy. And I think a young family with a young child who were scared to take them back to school, wanted to see an empathetic president and an empathetic Republican Party.”
“I think that — and I’ve said this multiple times, and he chose a different path, and I don’t think he’s wrong for this, I love him, but we had a different song on this — I thought we should have public empathy,” he continued. “I think people were scared. I watched people walk around me … because I’ve got a mask on and they just don’t want to catch COVID. I could see how waitresses stood a little farther from the table. People were scared. And I think if he would have been publicly empathetic, he would have won, by a landslide. I think he could have leaned into it instead of run away from it.”
Watch below:
Ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says Trump’s coronavirus response cost him the election:
“People were scared. I think if he had been publicly empathetic he would’ve won. By a landslide. I think he could’ve leaned into it instead of run away from it.” pic.twitter.com/hONV3OXQXa
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 2, 2020
Trump threatens to veto military funding because he's mad about tech companies calling out his lies
President Donald Trump continues to bristle about technology companies pointing out his post-election lies about election fraud.
On Tuesday, Twitter added two disclaimers to Trump's posts pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden. Facebook issued four different disclaimers.
In response, Trump lashed out at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which allows technology companies protections for moderating content.
On Tuesday evening, Trump threatened to veto military funding in an attempt to force Congress to change the legislation.
