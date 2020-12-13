Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving lawyer adds Canada to the list of thousands trying to steal the election from Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, during press conference at NATO. (Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com) and Lin Wood via screen capture.

Lawyer L. Lin Wood is one of two of President Donald Trump’s legal pals working to stage lawsuits to take the 2020 election results from President-elect Joe Biden. But in a new Sunday tweet, his allegations of conspiracy are now including America’s neighbor to the north, Canada.

“CCP & 1000’s of US citizens worked together to try to steal 2020 election at top of ticket & selected down ballot (sic) races,” Wood tweeted. “Serbia, Canada, Venezuela, Cuba, CIA, George Soros, Bill Gates, Biden, Clinton Foundation & many national state & local officials from both parties involved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CCP presumably means the Chinese Communist Party. It’s unclear how Venezuela managed to overthrow the American election since it can’t even feed its own people. It’s also unclear how Canada, Serbia, Venezuela, and Cuba became part of the Chinese Communist Party or “US citizens” who “worked together to try to steal the 2020 election.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump rants ‘swing states found massive VOTER FRAUD’ — but he still can’t name who committed fraud

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still struggling to prove that there was voter fraud.

According to his own lawyers, there was no voter fraud.

“This is not a fraud case,” Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted in a Pennsylvania court room.

“We are not alleging fraud in this lawsuit. We are not alleging anyone stealing the election," said Trump campaign attorney Kory Langhofer to an Arizona judge.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump golfing and ranting about election conspiracies while the US government is attacked by Russia

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent the day golfing and ranting on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Russian government was hacking the U.S. Commerce Department.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that it wasn't known what all was taken or what information was accessed, but it serves as another example of Russian aggression that is being ignored by Trump.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump-loving lawyer adds Canada to the list of thousands trying to steal the election from Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

Lawyer L. Lin Wood is one of two of President Donald Trump's legal pals working to stage lawsuits to take the 2020 election results from President-elect Joe Biden. But in a new Sunday tweet, his allegations of conspiracy are now including America's neighbor to the north, Canada.

"CCP & 1000’s of US citizens worked together to try to steal 2020 election at top of ticket & selected down ballot (sic) races," Wood tweeted. "Serbia, Canada, Venezuela, Cuba, CIA, George Soros, Bill Gates, Biden, Clinton Foundation & many national state & local officials from both parties involved."

https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1338219546684121089

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE