Trump-loving lawyer adds Canada to the list of thousands trying to steal the election from Trump
Lawyer L. Lin Wood is one of two of President Donald Trump’s legal pals working to stage lawsuits to take the 2020 election results from President-elect Joe Biden. But in a new Sunday tweet, his allegations of conspiracy are now including America’s neighbor to the north, Canada.
“CCP & 1000’s of US citizens worked together to try to steal 2020 election at top of ticket & selected down ballot (sic) races,” Wood tweeted. “Serbia, Canada, Venezuela, Cuba, CIA, George Soros, Bill Gates, Biden, Clinton Foundation & many national state & local officials from both parties involved.”
CCP & 1000’s of US citizens worked together to try to steal 2020 election at top of ticket & selected down ballot races. Serbia, Canada, Venezuela, Cuba, CIA, George Soros, Bill Gates, Biden, Clinton Foundation & many national state & local officials from both parties involved.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 13, 2020
CCP presumably means the Chinese Communist Party. It’s unclear how Venezuela managed to overthrow the American election since it can’t even feed its own people. It’s also unclear how Canada, Serbia, Venezuela, and Cuba became part of the Chinese Communist Party or “US citizens” who “worked together to try to steal the 2020 election.”
