Trump-loving megachurch pastor: COVID vaccine is ‘preparing the structure for the Antichrist’

Guillermo Maldonado, the COVID-denying, Trump supporting Florida megachurch pastor who encouraged his congregants to continue attending church as the pandemic ravaged his state, recently told his congregation that the upcoming COVID vaccine is a plot to inject people with the Mark of the Beast, Right Wing Watch reports.

“People, I want you to look at me,” Maldonado said. “That is exactly what is happening with COVID-19. They’re preparing the structure for the Antichrist. How? The vaccine. They’re gonna demand for you to have the vaccine in your passport, otherwise you will not be able to travel. Because they are preparing the way.”

“The vaccines, they are made to alter your DNA,” he added. “They are made to track you down. Do not [take] the vaccine. Believe in the blood of Jesus. Believe in divine immunity.”

Watch the video below, via Right Wing Watch: