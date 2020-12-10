Trump-loving university employee whines about getting fired after plowing through students on his motorcycle

A Trump-loving employee of the University of Wisconsin-Madison this week was terminated by the university weeks after he was caught on video plowing his motorcycle through a group of students at a local Black Lives Matter rally.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Rich Yaeger, a senior power plant operator at the school, was terminated from his job for “workplace policy violations,” although the university declined to elaborate on what those violations were.
A video posted on social media last month showed Yaeger arguing with students in downtown about the Black Lives Matter movement, which eventually resulted in Yaeger revving up his motorcycle, which was adorned with pro-Trump sticker, and driving through a crowd of students.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, multiple students reported being hurt during the incident, with injuries including “bruising, pulled tendons, a run-over foot and a burn from the motorcycle’s exhaust pipe.”
Shortly after being fired, Yaeger posted a Facebook video in which he vowed to fight his termination, which he called unjust.
“I’ve got rage, people, I’ve got rage against the machine!” he told his Facebook friends.
He then pointed to his motorcycle and said, “This machine kills fascists!”
